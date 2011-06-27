Estimated values
1998 Chrysler Town and Country SX 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$810
|$1,353
|$1,622
|Clean
|$738
|$1,233
|$1,484
|Average
|$595
|$994
|$1,210
|Rough
|$452
|$755
|$935
Estimated values
1998 Chrysler Town and Country LXi 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$791
|$1,222
|$1,433
|Clean
|$721
|$1,114
|$1,312
|Average
|$581
|$898
|$1,069
|Rough
|$441
|$682
|$826
Estimated values
1998 Chrysler Town and Country LX 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$703
|$1,191
|$1,433
|Clean
|$641
|$1,086
|$1,312
|Average
|$517
|$876
|$1,069
|Rough
|$393
|$665
|$826
Estimated values
1998 Chrysler Town and Country LX 4dr Ext Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$752
|$1,208
|$1,433
|Clean
|$685
|$1,102
|$1,312
|Average
|$552
|$888
|$1,069
|Rough
|$420
|$675
|$826
Estimated values
1998 Chrysler Town and Country LXi 4dr Ext Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$829
|$1,240
|$1,442
|Clean
|$755
|$1,131
|$1,320
|Average
|$609
|$912
|$1,076
|Rough
|$462
|$693
|$831