Used 2006 Nissan Pathfinder Consumer Reviews
Buyer Beware
Please Google search Nissan Pathfinder transmission problem prior to purchasing this vehicle used. What may/will happen is after 80k - 100K miles there will be a complete transmission failure. There is an obvious defect in the radiator / transmission which allows radiator fluid to go into the transmission. Once this happens you will need a complete transmission and radiator (about a $5-6K+ fix). There is a class action lawsuit against Nissan USA and they may cover 1/2 of the expenses but you will still be out of $3K in out of pocket expenses. There is also a catalytic convertver / O2 sensor problem which will not allow the vehicle to pass smog (If you live in CA) and costs $1200 to fix.
Don't buy a used one
I bought my Pathfinder brand new. Last week after 245,XXX miles the dreaded transmission radiator problem took her down. I've replaced the catalytic converters twice, the fuel pump, both O2 sensors, Oil Pressure sensor, Camshaft position sensor, the u -joint. I got 180,000 miles out of her before all of these problems and she's never left me stranded along the road. Brand new these cars are good, but unfortunately this is my 4th and final Nissan. So if you see a used one on the lot with around 150k miles on it. Move on and save yourself some dough.
06 Pathfinder owners beware.
I recently purchased a used 2006 Nissan Pathfinder, I usually would not have purchased a foreign vehicle but a lot of people I know were saying what a great product Nissan had. But to my dismay I have found it to be a very expensive piece of junk. I have had the vehicle for 3 months, I paid $16,877.00 for it, it had 91,545 miles on it when I purchased it and I travel 130 miles a day to and from work. I had mentioned to the dealer that I thought that that may be too many miles, he said oh no! Nissans are known to go 250,000 miles or better. I have taken very good care of my vehicles as they are my main mode of transportation. Last week end I was on my way home from CT to MA when all of a sudden I experienced an awful vibration while driving down the interstate, I pulled over and shut the vehicle off and then started it back up again, it seem to be running fine until I tried to move it, it then started to vibrate and shake again. I called my brother who is a mechanic and he came and picked me up and towed the vehicle back to his place on a car trailer. He jacked the vehicle up and saw that the transmission appears to be wet. He then opened the dip stick tube to check the fluid and found the transmission to be full of anti-freeze. I called the dealer and they said they could not do anything because a used car warranty is 1200 miles or 1 month. I was really getting aggravated so I started to search the symptoms on the web, only to find that I am not the only one with this issue, it appears to be a design flaw with the 2006 Nissan Pathfinders and Nissan has not done a recall on them, although they did extend the warranty for the radiator assembly and transmission from 36 months/36,000 miles to 96 months/80,000 miles, including damage, repairs, replacement, and related towing resulting from this issue if you purchase the vehicle new. So this reinforces that they are aware of the issue and that they should recall or make good for the problem. I contacted Nissan Assist and they informed me that there was an issue and that they were aware, I explained that I purchased the vehicle from a dealer and that it was over the warranty mileage and they stated that Nissan may assist me anyways where I had just purchased the vehicle, and that I needed to get the problem diagnosed by a Nissan dealer and the call consumer affairs with the estimate, and they gave me a case number of 7180191. So I did as I was told hoping that Nissan would stand behind their product and assist me. I towed the vehicle to Bertera Nissan in Auburn, Ma. Where they gave me an estimate of $6360.58 to do the repairs, the service person said that this was a common problem and that they would be replacing the transmission and the radiator. I called consumer affairs and gave them the estimate and they said that a regional specialist would contact me within a day; she called me today and said that they would not do anything and that I would have to figure out how to get it repaired on my own. I think that this is very bad PR on Nissans part, I know that I would not by your product ever again after only owning one of your vehicles for only 3 months.
45,300 miles and going strong
After 6 years of truoble-free service pulling a 21 ft Boston Whaler (occassionally) I recently had the fuel gauge problem. The dealer notified me of the extended warranty for this issue but that it has expired a day earlier! What? I called Nissan Consumer Affairs and after some back and forth with the dealer they approved the repair under warranty. Nissan even will reimburse the $99.00 "diagnosis" fee from the dealer. I was also informed of the extended warranty for the transmission/coolant issue until 6/2014 or 80,000 miles. So far, no problems with that. The vehicle sits outside all the time in FL. No problems with the exterior or interior. Still have the OEM tires.
No more Nissans for our family
We have purchased 5 Nissans new and used since 2000. 3 Xterras by my mother who now 74 years old, and 2 Pathfinders by me. The 2006 Pathfinder was junk after 40K. The front impeller shaft joint went bad 40K. The steering column replaced at 46K. A running board became loose, and needed replaced. Fog lights worked when they were in the mood at 60K. Then we got to 87K. Radiator cut loose and mixed the coolant and trans fluid. At the time all Nissan would offer is a discounted price of $4000 to do the repair. So I went onto ebay bought a $100 replacement radiator, and had Jiffy Lube flush the tranny. I took it to a Chevy dealer and dumped it for a Silverado 4x4 crew cab. The tranny was slipping. Very few Pathfinders of this series around unlike the older Pathfinders that are still easy to find.
