Used 1999 Nissan Pathfinder SUV Consumer Reviews
1999.5 Nissan Pathfinder LE
Very happy with the Pathfinder. Currently has 313,000kms and purchased it with about 260,000. I've had it for about 3 years. Before this I drove a 2010 Subaru Impreza, a good car, but I prefer driving this older Pathfinder more. It's very reliable even the exhaust is original. The struts did need replacing.
Reliable and great in off-road/snow conditions
I bought my 99 Pathfinder used in 2006 with 109,000 miles on it. Since then I have put another 100,000 miles on it, driven back and forth across the country 3 times and used my car frequently in off road/snowy conditions. I treat my cars pretty roughly, but Pathfinder never gave me any problems. If you are looking for a reliable truck that performs excellently in snow and off road conditions this could be a great car for you. She is a reliable commuter car, but does not get great MPG. Beware, though, the 99 comes in a 99.5 model. This means that finding the right parts can be a bit laborious - it seems as if Nissan mixed and matched parts when they made the 99.5.
Moon mileage.
The fuel pump failed the third week of ownership and I thought uh-oh. But that turned out to be the last major problem thus far, 251,000 miles later. Most reliable car I've ever owned. Have used 15w-50 synthetic oil every 6k miles and drain the 4 qt of transmission fluid out of the automatic every 30k and everything still works, except for the CD player. Mileage is now only around 19 with gasohol,
I Love my 1999 Nissan Pathfinder
My 1999 Path Finder is the second SUV I owned I had a 1995 Jeep Cherokee and the transmission died on me after 6 months of owning that Jeep with only 80,000 miles on it. I absolutely love my Pathfinder I purchased it with 157,000 miles on it already and it still runs strong and starts up realiably every morning and has not failed me yet like that Jeep has.
RR
I purchased the care new in 1999. Have 180,000+ miles on it and its still going strong. Had to replace struts, ignition and blower motor ... not bad for 10+ years of ownership. Still getting 20+ mpg too! Only down fall is it doesn't have the 3rd row seat ... guess that gives me an excuse to get a new one!
