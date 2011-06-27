Used 1999 Nissan Pathfinder Consumer Reviews
Reliable and great in off-road/snow conditions
I bought my 99 Pathfinder used in 2006 with 109,000 miles on it. Since then I have put another 100,000 miles on it, driven back and forth across the country 3 times and used my car frequently in off road/snowy conditions. I treat my cars pretty roughly, but Pathfinder never gave me any problems. If you are looking for a reliable truck that performs excellently in snow and off road conditions this could be a great car for you. She is a reliable commuter car, but does not get great MPG. Beware, though, the 99 comes in a 99.5 model. This means that finding the right parts can be a bit laborious - it seems as if Nissan mixed and matched parts when they made the 99.5.
1999.5 Nissan Pathfinder LE
Very happy with the Pathfinder. Currently has 313,000kms and purchased it with about 260,000. I've had it for about 3 years. Before this I drove a 2010 Subaru Impreza, a good car, but I prefer driving this older Pathfinder more. It's very reliable even the exhaust is original. The struts did need replacing.
Moon mileage.
The fuel pump failed the third week of ownership and I thought uh-oh. But that turned out to be the last major problem thus far, 251,000 miles later. Most reliable car I've ever owned. Have used 15w-50 synthetic oil every 6k miles and drain the 4 qt of transmission fluid out of the automatic every 30k and everything still works, except for the CD player. Mileage is now only around 19 with gasohol,
I Love my 1999 Nissan Pathfinder
My 1999 Path Finder is the second SUV I owned I had a 1995 Jeep Cherokee and the transmission died on me after 6 months of owning that Jeep with only 80,000 miles on it. I absolutely love my Pathfinder I purchased it with 157,000 miles on it already and it still runs strong and starts up realiably every morning and has not failed me yet like that Jeep has.
RR
I purchased the care new in 1999. Have 180,000+ miles on it and its still going strong. Had to replace struts, ignition and blower motor ... not bad for 10+ years of ownership. Still getting 20+ mpg too! Only down fall is it doesn't have the 3rd row seat ... guess that gives me an excuse to get a new one!
