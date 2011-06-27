Used 1992 Nissan Pathfinder XE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/358.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length171.9 in.
Curb weight3795 lbs.
Height66.1 in.
Maximum payload3500.0 lbs.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Champagne Pearl
  • Riviera Blue Pearl
  • Cherry Red Pearl
  • Aztec Red
  • Super Black
  • Charcoal Pearl
  • Vail White
Research Similar Vehicles