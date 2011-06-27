2019 Nissan NV200 Minivan Consumer Reviews

Yep, it’s just a little, four-cylinder engine, but’s it’s just a little van. It’s fun to drive, my 6’2” body fits fine, it’s easy to get in and out of, easy to load and goes a long way between fill-ups. Perfect for my small business needs as a working musician and sound company owner. I can get all the gear, I need for any of the bands I work with, in the van and still have room for a passenger. Working shows in crowded tourist areas is a breeze because it’s very easy to park, even though it doesn’t have side windows. The backup camera works great when parallel parking. The nav and entertainment system is easy to use and the factory speakers sound just fine. Bluetooth connectivity is easy and hands-free calling sounds very good on both ends. This was a great buy for me.

Ron , 02/09/2019 SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

I have had the pleasure of driving many service vans, with exception to the Mercedes vans. If you are looking for a small city van, you can do much better with Ford Transit Connect or even the Ram ProMaster City. If you are still stuck on the Nissan NV200, get the SV outfitted with navigation and the passenger side door window. This van is extremely outclassed in all areas by the Ford and Ram vans. The best things about this van is the Bluetooth connectivity and radio. HVAC is lackluster unless it is 50 to 60 degrees F, then it is just OK. Instrumentation is terrible. There is an accurate speedometer, a useless tachometer, and a tiny digital fuel gauge. The tachometer is useless in this van, as there are only two distinct RPMs this 6500 RPM redline engine turns, 5000 and 2000. 5000 RPM for acceleration and 2000 RPM for trying to maintain speed. The CVT transmission wails like siren, literally; unsynchronized transmissions are more quiet. Acceleration is best summed up by comparing this to a race with a snail; bet on the snail for the win. Outward visibility is great, as long as you just look out of the windshield, it is recommended to splurge and get the passenger side door window. The seats are just slightly better than concrete benches, although there are plenty of adjustments, a comfortable position cannot be found. Steering feel is rubbery, and there is extreme torque steer upon acceleration. The best thing about the NV200 is its size, which is really nice in tight urban areas. I cannot recommend this vehicle especially with Ford and Ram offering better vans for not much more.