2019 Nissan NV200 Minivan
What’s new
- The 2019 Nissan NV200 is unchanged
- Part of the first NV200 generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Four-cylinder engine achieves high fuel economy
- Small size makes for easy maneuvering
- Low load floor helps ease cargo loading
- Long stopping distances in panic-braking situations
- Interior materials are plain and feel low-quality
- Offers less power and cargo space than rivals
Which NV200 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2019 Nissan NV200 is a small cargo van that specializes in providing basic transportation and a short list of standard features. From a price perspective, the NV200 is one of the most affordable vans on the road, which no doubt is a positive for those looking to save a bit of cash.
Basically, vans like the NV200 are meant for city use. They provide easy maneuverability and respectable fuel economy in the same package. However, rivals, such as the Ram ProMaster City, the Ford Transit Connect and the Mercedes-Benz Metris, all beat the Nissan for refinement, available features and cargo space, even if only by a small margin. The NV200 is the most fuel-efficient of the bunch, providing an EPA estimated 25 mpg city/highway combined. But those competing vans offer more power, which will be useful if you're hauling a full load of gear or cargo.
If you just need an inexpensive small city van, the NV200 will certainly get the job done. But depending on your needs, one of the other vans might be more useful overall.
2019 Nissan NV200 models
The 2019 Nissan NV200 is a two-passenger compact cargo van designed for commercial use. It's offered in S and SV trims. The sparsely equipped S is priced accordingly, while the SV is more upscale and can be fitted with more optional features. Both come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (131 horsepower and 139 pound-feet of torque), a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and front-wheel drive.
Standard features on the S model include 15-inch steel wheels, sliding side doors, 40/60-split swing-out rear cargo doors, wide-angle spotter mirrors, air conditioning, cloth and vinyl upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a fold-flat passenger seat, power windows and door locks, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a two-speaker audio system, a USB input, and a 5-inch color display for controlling audio and phone functions. Cruise control and rear parking sensors are optional.
On top of the standard equipment, the SV offers heated power mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, an additional rear 12-volt power outlet, and six cargo area tie-down hooks. The SV also presents more options, including a Navigation package that adds nav, a 5.8-inch touchscreen display, voice controls, smartphone app integration and satellite radio.
Optional on both the S and SV are right-hand side and rear door windows with privacy glass and wire mesh guards, rear parking sensors, a rear defroster and an interior rearview mirror.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Nissan NV200.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- visibility
- sound system
- interior
- acceleration
- maintenance & parts
- engine
- dashboard
- fuel efficiency
- transmission
- road noise
- infotainment system
- handling & steering
- doors
Most helpful consumer reviews
Great van outstanding MPG average 26.5 mpg, I use it for daily driver and camping trips, LOVE My Van!
Yep, it’s just a little, four-cylinder engine, but’s it’s just a little van. It’s fun to drive, my 6’2” body fits fine, it’s easy to get in and out of, easy to load and goes a long way between fill-ups. Perfect for my small business needs as a working musician and sound company owner. I can get all the gear, I need for any of the bands I work with, in the van and still have room for a passenger. Working shows in crowded tourist areas is a breeze because it’s very easy to park, even though it doesn’t have side windows. The backup camera works great when parallel parking. The nav and entertainment system is easy to use and the factory speakers sound just fine. Bluetooth connectivity is easy and hands-free calling sounds very good on both ends. This was a great buy for me.
Replaced 2013 with 2019 and found it essentially unchanged. Totally satisfied but opted not to include power mirrors, remote locks and GPS. Miss the convenience of remote access but never needed GPS and after first setting mirrors, didn't need power adjust nor heaters. Still meets ALL my cargo needs UPDATE 2020 - Added 3rd party remote and purchased household indoor outdoor thermometer, ziptied sender in gas filler door and double faces taped the thermometer to dash. Display is reflective and difficult to see. Added digital stopwatch on stand in unused pocket at edge of dash. Also added LEDs to cargo area. Still very satisfied with van
I have had the pleasure of driving many service vans, with exception to the Mercedes vans. If you are looking for a small city van, you can do much better with Ford Transit Connect or even the Ram ProMaster City. If you are still stuck on the Nissan NV200, get the SV outfitted with navigation and the passenger side door window. This van is extremely outclassed in all areas by the Ford and Ram vans. The best things about this van is the Bluetooth connectivity and radio. HVAC is lackluster unless it is 50 to 60 degrees F, then it is just OK. Instrumentation is terrible. There is an accurate speedometer, a useless tachometer, and a tiny digital fuel gauge. The tachometer is useless in this van, as there are only two distinct RPMs this 6500 RPM redline engine turns, 5000 and 2000. 5000 RPM for acceleration and 2000 RPM for trying to maintain speed. The CVT transmission wails like siren, literally; unsynchronized transmissions are more quiet. Acceleration is best summed up by comparing this to a race with a snail; bet on the snail for the win. Outward visibility is great, as long as you just look out of the windshield, it is recommended to splurge and get the passenger side door window. The seats are just slightly better than concrete benches, although there are plenty of adjustments, a comfortable position cannot be found. Steering feel is rubbery, and there is extreme torque steer upon acceleration. The best thing about the NV200 is its size, which is really nice in tight urban areas. I cannot recommend this vehicle especially with Ford and Ram offering better vans for not much more.
Features & Specs
|SV 4dr Minivan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$23,300
|MPG
|24 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|131 hp @ 5600 rpm
|S 4dr Minivan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$22,300
|MPG
|24 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|131 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite NV200 safety features:
- Rearview Monitor
- Gives you a view of what's behind you, making it easier to park at loading docks or in tight city spots.
- Rear Sonar Sensors
- Emits an audible warning when you get close to an object while backing up, adding to the functionality of the rearview camera.
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Monitors tire pressure and can alert the driver about potential air leaks to avoid blowouts or slow leaks that can leave you stranded.
Nissan NV200 vs. the competition
Nissan NV200 vs. Ram ProMaster City
Aside from the Mercedes Metris, the Ram ProMaster City leads the compact cargo-van class for payload capacity at over 1,800 pounds. That bests the NV200 by over 300 pounds, meaning that's a lot of tools you no longer have to leave behind. The Ram also beats the Nissan when it comes to highway-rated fuel economy (26 mpg compared to 28 mpg) and cargo capacity (122 cubes compared to 131 cubes). The ProMaster City is slightly more expensive but not by much. The Ram's advantages may be small, but it wins out over the NV200 in several important ways.
Nissan NV200 vs. Ford Transit Connect
If you're looking for user-friendly tech in your cargo van, the Ford Transit Connect should be at the top of your list. Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system is one of our favorites (especially in the small-cargo-van segment) with fast responses and easily executed voice controls. The Ford does give up a few mpg to the Nissan however, with the Transit Connect checking in at 23 mpg combined compared to the NV200's 25 mpg combined.
Nissan NV200 vs. Mercedes-Benz Metris
Given a choice between the NV200 and the Mercedes-Benz Metris, we'd definitely go with the Metris. It has a nicer interior and better standard and optional equipment. And driving dynamics — ride quality, highway noise, available power — are much better. However, as you'd probably expect from a Mercedes, the Metris is significantly more expensive, especially on the upper trim levels. If you're looking for a bargain, you might have a hard time finding one with the Benz.
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Nissan NV200:
- The 2019 Nissan NV200 is unchanged
- Part of the first NV200 generation introduced for 2013
The least-expensive 2019 Nissan NV200 is the 2019 Nissan NV200 S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,300.
Other versions include:
- SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,300
- S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,300
More about the 2019 Nissan NV200
If you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere. At least that's what Frank Sinatra said, and if the Nissan NV200 is good enough to be the Big Apple's Taxi of Tomorrow (aka every cab in the city), then maybe its cargo-van variant is worth considering for your business.
Small cargo vans are a relatively new introduction to the United States, but the NV200 and others make a lot of sense for those who don't need all the capability provided by bigger commercial vans. Importantly, they also don't have their heftier price tags and fuel bills. Indeed, for making deliveries and hauling more modest cargo around town, the NV200 could be a better fit given its base price of around $22,000 and fuel economy of 25 mpg combined (24 city/26 highway).
On the other hand, its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine's 131 horsepower is meager, and acceleration is consequently taxed. Some competitors are slightly better in this regard. Sure, no one is expecting you to drag race a commercial van, but the level of power can make a difference when you've loaded it up with gear or cargo.
And how much can you carry? With a maximum cargo capacity of 122.7 cubic feet, the NV200 theoretically falls 20 cubic feet short of a typical minivan's capacity. But it doesn't have seats to remove, it's long enough to fit a 6-foot ladder, and it's wide enough to hold a standard 48-inch pallet between its rear wheels. The cargo area is also 4.5 feet tall, so you don't have to crouch too much when milling about inside. (That's about what you can expect from regular-roof versions of those bigger commercial vans.) Its maximum payload is 1,480 pounds. All of these figures represent strong capability given its size, but know that its competitors are slightly better.
At least you'll get a decent amount of standard equipment. Even the base S includes two sliding doors, wide-angle spotter mirrors, air conditioning, a fold-flat passenger seat, a height-adjustable driver's seat, power windows and locks, a rearview camera, and a two-speaker sound system. That equipment isn't always available on commercial vans of any size. Opting for the SV adds keyless entry, cruise control and six cargo area tie-down points, while its Navigation package provides the driver with a larger touchscreen, navigation, smartphone app integration and satellite radio. Rear parking sensors and rear windows can be specified.
So, with the 2019 Nissan NV200, you are getting a sensible little work van for those jobs that don't call for heavy-duty hauling or a New York apartment's worth of interior space. It may be outdone in some areas by rivals, but if you can find one listed here on Edmunds' inventory pages for an ideal price, we think that ultimately it will serve your business well.
