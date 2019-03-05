More about the 2019 Nissan NV200

If you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere. At least that's what Frank Sinatra said, and if the Nissan NV200 is good enough to be the Big Apple's Taxi of Tomorrow (aka every cab in the city), then maybe its cargo-van variant is worth considering for your business. Small cargo vans are a relatively new introduction to the United States, but the NV200 and others make a lot of sense for those who don't need all the capability provided by bigger commercial vans. Importantly, they also don't have their heftier price tags and fuel bills. Indeed, for making deliveries and hauling more modest cargo around town, the NV200 could be a better fit given its base price of around $22,000 and fuel economy of 25 mpg combined (24 city/26 highway). On the other hand, its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine's 131 horsepower is meager, and acceleration is consequently taxed. Some competitors are slightly better in this regard. Sure, no one is expecting you to drag race a commercial van, but the level of power can make a difference when you've loaded it up with gear or cargo. And how much can you carry? With a maximum cargo capacity of 122.7 cubic feet, the NV200 theoretically falls 20 cubic feet short of a typical minivan's capacity. But it doesn't have seats to remove, it's long enough to fit a 6-foot ladder, and it's wide enough to hold a standard 48-inch pallet between its rear wheels. The cargo area is also 4.5 feet tall, so you don't have to crouch too much when milling about inside. (That's about what you can expect from regular-roof versions of those bigger commercial vans.) Its maximum payload is 1,480 pounds. All of these figures represent strong capability given its size, but know that its competitors are slightly better. At least you'll get a decent amount of standard equipment. Even the base S includes two sliding doors, wide-angle spotter mirrors, air conditioning, a fold-flat passenger seat, a height-adjustable driver's seat, power windows and locks, a rearview camera, and a two-speaker sound system. That equipment isn't always available on commercial vans of any size. Opting for the SV adds keyless entry, cruise control and six cargo area tie-down points, while its Navigation package provides the driver with a larger touchscreen, navigation, smartphone app integration and satellite radio. Rear parking sensors and rear windows can be specified. So, with the 2019 Nissan NV200, you are getting a sensible little work van for those jobs that don't call for heavy-duty hauling or a New York apartment's worth of interior space. It may be outdone in some areas by rivals, but if you can find one listed here on Edmunds' inventory pages for an ideal price, we think that ultimately it will serve your business well.

The 2019 Nissan NV200 Minivan is offered in the following styles: SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

