Used 2016 Nissan Murano SUV Consumer Reviews

Murano Platinum vs Mazda CX-9 touring 4 year updat RichieP , 09/29/2016 Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 77 of 77 people found this review helpful I finally had to to trade car in. Got Something else. Entertainment/nav screen would freeze or not turn on. Poor ddealer support. In fact 2 dealers didn't want to deal with it. It was out of warranty and both want to change out the entire module to the tune of over $2000. No matter how much I love the vehicle poor support lead me away from Nissan, perhaps forever. To start I traded a Lexus 2010 RX 350. A wonderful car with no complaints. It is just too generic and boring. I had a silver one and it is one of the most common SUV models I see and there is nothing exciting or exceptional. Just good old fashion reliability. Nothing wrong with that. I just got bored after 5 years. I started looking at other make and models and noticed that most are variations of the same theme. From the Kia, to the Audi to the Lexus, they all just seem very similar. I even rented a BMW X-5 and an Audi Q5. Ridiculously complicated. I had to stop and pull over in the beemer to put the windshield wipers on. Come on! And to put the shifter in reverse you push it forward! And forget about using the entertainment system. Moving on, I wanted a vehicle that was both style and comfort, economical and practical. Something I thought was impossible. I was not going spend upwards of $50,000 on a car. Enter the Murano. Outstanding style. Easily the most comfortable drivers seat ever. The Mazda was quickly ruled out when I found it only had 6 way seats. The "zero gravity" seats in the Murano are the best I have experienced. There are missing features that I miss from the RX, such as automatic dimming headlights and the rain sensor windshield wipers found in the Mazda. But the trade off is the heated steering wheel ( I live in the cold northeast) and the panorama sun roof. Also the cooled seats cause it also gets hot up here. I also think the Murano is by far the best looking SUV out there. It is only missing the status branding of the Lexus or the BMW. Otherwise, I love the CVT transmission, but I am not a driving nut and need for speed testosterone guy. I want safe and quick acceleration when needed. But I prefer comfort and gas economy over acceleration. I average 23.3 overall and get 30-31 MPG on the highway. For a SUV with all wheel drive and 6 cylinder this is outstanding. The entertainment is Bose and is awesome. The GPS is typical; almost useless, but I have had that with every in car with GPS. I just use google maps and am done with it. The ride is smooth and quiet. Some have said the 20" wheels do not handle to bumps well, but I disagree. In New England the roads are terrible from winter frost heaves and the large wheels just seem to glide over them. Much much better than the Lexus. My complaints are: The Nissan Apps are useless. They would be better to have eliminated them rather than release something that just doesn't work. Also it takes just too long for the entertainment system to read connect to the iphone, that I can't listen to the radio for minutes when starting the car. Another very annoying feature is the stupid constant dinging when the car is in the on position and driver's door is open. Say you want to listen to the radio in a parking area and leave the driver's door open. I don't know how to shut this feature off and car manufacturers should stop trying to appease the dumb downed idiots. With keyless entry it is impossible to lock the keys in the car, so let me listen to the radio with the doors open. So to summarize, I love the vehicle, the style, the ride and the features. I do not believe there is a better car for the money than the Murano. If you are struggling with the decision, take each for an extended test drive and notice the seating comfort between the two. I am not looking back. There is nothing else out there that compares. One year update:. I'm still very happy with the comfort. I get incredible gas mileage averaging 24 MPG and actually see 30 MPG highway. The features I dislike: can't open sunroof shade manually. Can't use cruise control without"active" cruise control which I feel is dangerous as it brakes and slows the vehicle at unnatural speeds. It also takes too long for the radio to load up the software upon first starting the car. If I'm running errands and do a lot of in and out this can be really annoying. Lastly the wind noise with the sun roof open is loud. Very loud. So much so I rarely use it. Update 4/4/18. Nothing new. I still love it . No problems or issues after 33,000 miles. Update 10/5/18- The only issue that has developed is with the XM radio. Sometimes after the car is turned off is defaults to station #1, the XM intro station and sometimes is defaults to where is was left last, the way it always was and should be. XM has told me it is the issue with the XM hardware and the dealer has blamed XM software. Since the dealer wants $150 to diagnose it, I will live with it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A 60k car for 40k Matty M , 08/01/2016 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 119 of 120 people found this review helpful I'm a 29 y/o male roughly 6'3" and 275 pounds. I was driving a Infiniti 35 before this car. I was looking for something a little bit more roomy, sporty looking and capable of holding my friends of similar stature. I saw the Murano and immediately loved the look of it. I know it's a bold design but it's flawless in my eyes. Its sporty, the interior is great (I have the arctic blue exterior with black leather interior) and I LOVE IT! I would caution anyone with kids not to get the S or SV as it's cloth and don't get the cashmere because it is too light in color. I couldn't believe for the price I am paying the quality of the vehicle that I'm driving. I believe that the car is comparable to a Infiniti Q70 which I was looking into but was way too expensive for me. It has a lot of the same qualities just not the big budget name. The car handles smoothly at all speeds (I've gone 75 in it so far). Fuel efficeny has got me going 450 miles per tank. The viewing angles are great and the blind spot monitoring, 360 degree cameras, are very helpful as well. I believe that I am riding in style with this SUV with a lot of curb appeal. The cons of the SUV are few and far between but the USB'S aren't fast charging so that is unfortunate. The Nissan Connect doesn't allow any other apps except for Google Search so no Pandora, no I <3 Radio or others. (I hope they release an update for this). Also I don't like that I have to hit the lock button before the auto start on my remote. (I wake up at 4:30am for work and hate that it beeps and may wake the neighbors. (Again a small flaw but I'm considerate). Again the car is fantastic and I'm very happy with it. There are multiple tools to learn about the SUV. Overall I'd give it a 4.7-4.8 rating out of 5. I hope if your serious that this review is worth your while. The pros definitly outway the cons. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Value Report Abuse

Luxury Features Without the Cost or Cachet Skip Smith , 03/28/2016 Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 45 of 45 people found this review helpful We purchased a 2016 Acura RDX. Within three months we traded in the Acura for a 2016 Murano. We sold a 2012 Murano to move up to a luxury SUV with the RDX model. With less than 8000 miles on the Acura in the first several months, we traded the Acura on a 2016 Murano. Despite the higher cost, the Acura did not come up to the features, comfort or performance of the new Murano. We traded the Acura with less than 8000 miles for $1.00 for a 2016 Murano Platinum model. The Murano is a good road car. It handles well. The technology of displaying an orange light is useful when there is a car passing or another car stays in the adjoining lane hidden from view due to a blind spot of our mirror. While the appears to be fairly heavy, and can be slow when leaving a stop light, there is good pick up when passing. The transmission handles the quick acceleration without any problem. The engine is smooth and quiet. The speed control took some adjustment but is a good feature. I like being able to set the speed for traveling. When getting close to another car in front of us, the deceleration is smooth and almost not noticeable. I have also experienced someone in front stopping quickly and unexpectedly. The Murano will slow as fast as necessary to avoid an accident. Our first trip was a 10 hour drive. The seats in the Murano are the most comfortable of any car we have owned—most of which were luxury brands. The lumbar support is excellent and the seat surrounds the body to keep the driver comfortable throughout a long trip. Acceleration is excellent, layout of the dashboard is easy to read. Mileage on the trip was 28.6 with most driving on interstate highways and using regular gas. The CVT transmission is smooth and puts the operation of some luxury models to shame. There is a good sound system that works well with the radio and also with compact disks. The navigation system on the Murano is fairly intuitive. On the interstate, the rest areas are tracked along with exits. The map shows a 3D view, 2D view with various options for showing the map view. Entering a new destination is quick and easy. The voice command system works well but, as usual, knowing the right phrases to use to accomplish new commands takes awhile. In fact, I gave up using voice command generally and just enter the commands using the touch screen. It also took awhile to learn how to enter a way point along the way. The search feature for locating nearby restaurants does not work as well as it should in locating restaurants in a nearby location. I have found the smart phone is more useful and often use it to provide directions to a stopping point rather than using the Nissan navigation system. The climate control system works very well. I like having a heated or ventilated seat. The heated steering wheel also feels great on a cold day. The back seats are easy to put up or down. This gives us a considerable amount of storage space on a long trip. The back seats also have a heating control and some passengers appreciate this feature. Our main complaint: The NissanConnect features do not work with an IPhone. The system is useless. Presumably, it works well with an android phone. The Nissan support line recommended only using an Apple cord to connect with the phone and the USB port. That seems unnecessary but even with the more expensive Apple cord, the NissanConnect system would not operate most of the programs. As it turns out, I do not want to check Facebook while driving anyway and do not use Google Search using the Nissan system. If it does anything else with an iPhone, I am not aware of it. We just ignored the system after getting used to the Murano and have never gone back to it. One other item that is distracting. There is a curve on the hood of the car that is just below the windshield. This curved metal catches the sun at times and is blinding. I have asked a dealer about putting matte decal on this curvature to eliminate the blinding light that can appear depending on the direction of the sun. So far, I have not received a favorable response on adding this adjustment. This is our second Murano. The technology has improved over the 2012 model we owned, the gas mileage is improved, and the seats are more comfortable. The first Murano went 90,000 without any problems. So far, the 2016 is even better. On my wish list, I wish that the bluetooth system would allow connecting more than one cell phone at a time. The system loves to connect to my wife's smartphone. That is not a phone that receives many phone calls. When the car is stopped, I have to reconnect my phone if my wife had been driving the car recently. Being able to connect both phones would be a big help. Another wish: I have used several dealers for routine maintenance or for a recall. The dealers do not have an interconnected computer system. It would be more convenient if all Nissan dealers used the same database. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Suprono Murano Mike , 02/10/2016 SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 40 of 40 people found this review helpful SV model AWD. This car is super comfy. Front seats are so comfortable I drove 8 hrs with no problem. Back seats recline. Just had 30 inches of snow and no problem getting around. Wife loves the remote start. High beams are very impressive you can see far down the road. I get alot of compliments on how sleek and good looking it is. I was test driving a Rav 4 but for $2000 more I went with the Murano and I am so glad I did. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse