Used 2016 Nissan Murano Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Luxury for Less Ralph Smith , 06/13/2016 Platinum HEV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid S/C CVT) 68 of 68 people found this review helpful We owned a 2016 Acura RDX. After 3 months, we traded it for a Murano Platinum SUV. We found a dealer willing to give us an even trade. It was a good move. The Murano has been designed with the user in mind; not necessarily for the computer geeks or engineers really into auto design. The Murano has a navigation system that is reliable, easy to use, and provides useful information because of the way it is combined with Sirius/XM. It provides real time traffic issues. It shows the weather in our current area or where we are going as a destination. It lists stocks that we have entered and wish to follow. Entering a waypoint on a trip is a cinch. The sound system is excellent. It has a number of speakers that delivers great sound from our SiriusXM radio or a CD or the HD FM stations available. There are various options in the dashboard display. A driver can find just about any display he or she finds useful. I prefer the one that shows the next turn in our trip and also displays the radio station current being used with the SiriusXM system. When the navigation system is not being used, I like the compass displaying the direction heading. The transmission is very smooth and acceleration is good. It isn't a race car but passing is easy and we can get extra power when needed. It also uses regular gas. The CVT transmission is much better than some other luxury brands. I cannot feel the car shifting as we accelerate. I have had some back issues. A primary reason for buying the Murano is the comfort of the front seats. They are very comfortable. It is a pleasure driving this car. It is a luxury vehicle for a few thousand less than others (such as our Acura) with easy to use features and superior comfort. No back pain with the seats in this car. Service has been good at the Nissan dealers we have used. I use synthetic oil and can drive 7500 miles or more between oil changes. The heating/ cooling system is easy to use and works well. No problem with this car at all. There is one thing I would change: there is a bend in the hood of the car that displays a piece of metal right in front of the window. We have a white car. The sunlight that reflects off of this metal is blinding. I will consider going to a body shop to add a different color and finish to this piece of metal that is uncomfortable because of the blinding sunlight. The car is comfortable, easy to drive, handling is excellent, the sound system is exceptional and reliability is superb. This is a great car. Nissan offering a Murano that is better than many other luxury cars at a cheaper price. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

So far,! so good Eddie , 03/24/2019 SL HEV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid S/C CVT) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We just purchased our Murano Hybrid one month ago, and no problems at all. We went with this car because we found it brand new with only minimal miles for more than half off the MSRP plus it was two years old when we bought it, but never owned. reviews I've seen are Amazing but only been able too find a few, probably because the hybrid model is very rare! We needed something good for our family of four that was a good size and good on gas, and most importantly comfortable because I just had back surgery. The seats were designed by NASA, and are very comfortable, the kids haven't even been able to ride in the back seat for more than 30 min. And out like a light. the breaks are a little touchy but come in play for this car being top of it's class in safety. The main thing I should say is the motors make for an Amazing ride don't let the four cylinder fool you with the electric motor added they put out around 250 hpwr. And pairs very nice with the CVT tranny from take off to doing almost 100 on the freeway you won't be disappointed. We are still figuring out all the bells and whistles but do far it's got everything we could ask for the only thing I would have added is telescoping brake and gas pedals because I'm 6 '2' but it pretty much fits me like a glove all the way back in the seat. The styling is very classy and modern, aerodynamics are very nice also seems like alot of other cars have noticed this and used styles from the Murano body style. Definitely best bang for the buck especially with being able to fill up for $35.00 dollars and being able to go around 600 miles depending how you drive it the dash cluster is good at explaining this for you as well I believe I average around 30 mpgs combined. If you have a chance to own one of these you are blessed, sincerely. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse