Estimated values
2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris 135" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Worker Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Worker Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,549
|$29,690
|$32,346
|Clean
|$27,196
|$29,310
|$31,922
|Average
|$26,490
|$28,552
|$31,073
|Rough
|$25,783
|$27,793
|$30,224