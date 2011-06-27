  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz Metris
  4. 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
  5. Appraisal value

2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris 135" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Metris near you
Estimated values
2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Metris near you
Estimated values
2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Worker Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Metris near you
Estimated values
2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Worker Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Metris near you
Estimated values
2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,549$29,690$32,346
Clean$27,196$29,310$31,922
Average$26,490$28,552$31,073
Rough$25,783$27,793$30,224
Sell my 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Metris near you

FAQ

We don't have enough data on the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris to provide an accurate appraisal at this time. Either the vehicle is too recent, or we don't have enough transaction data to accurately estimate its value. If you'd like to try another vehicle, take a look at our free appraisal page.
To understand if the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.