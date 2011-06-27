  1. Home
2019 Nissan LEAF Hatchback Consumer Reviews

driving has never been this easy

Jeff Powers, 03/13/2019
SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
This is our second leaf. We had a 2017 SL with the 30kwh battery. It did cause us some range anxiety, surely at first. My wife was very skeptical regarding that car. We made it work and drove it 14,000 miles from July 2017 to April 2018 before we traded it in on the 2018. The new car is so significantly different, my wife prefers driving this car over our luxury sedan. I enjoy driving this car as well. With the free charging at local charging stations, it is a no brainer if you are into saving money on fuel cost. I have 16,000 miles on this car now, since April 2018, I have spent $65 on a cabin air filter two weeks ago, and that's it. I have done only the free tire rotations as scheduled, otherwise the only reason it goes to the dealership is to charge as I am in the area. I get free refreshments, and hang out for a bit. The dealer I bought it from also has detailed my car twice for me during the maintenance trips. I can't explain how easy this car is to own. I have an 8.1kw solar panel system on my house, so for my wife who's not into waiting around to charge, it doesn't cost me anything to charge at home. I mean it is free. I do not have an electric energy bill since last year when it was installed. We have bought two of these leafs, qualified for all the tax rebates, which from the fed alone was $15,000 combined on our tax return, the state of Colorado gave us $10,000 combined at the time of purchase, and Xcel energy gave us $10,000 straight off the top of the first leaf, but nothing on the second as we chose the zero percent interest loan for the 2018. So we basically got a car for free. We have driven about 30,000 of the easiest and cheapest miles in two nicely equipped Nissan's. I do not plan on trading in the 2018, it gets 150 miles of range in a normal temperature, which is sufficient for the driving we do. I look forward to getting the SL Plus for the times we need the added range. I will be quite happy trading in my BMW, and not missing it... too much. September 2019: Update We now have just over 23000 miles on the 2018 Leaf. I would say this has been a fair amount of time to really get to know this car. I will say that it still is a very easy car to own. We have done next to no maintenance. I've rotated the tires twice and taken it in for a rattle in which they removed the full dashboard to finally solve the rattle mystery, something to do with an airbag bolt, and also got a new nissan windshield a couple weeks ago due to a stone chip. Either way, still charging when possible at the local EVGO or the like charging stations. It's quite nice not paying for fuel. The car has held up well, everything still works.

Best commute car ever

Jeff, 12/13/2018
SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
So far I have not had a single problem. After installing a level 2 charger in my garage my 80 mile round trip to work and back is no problem. I usually have 35 to 50 percent battery life remaining. I’m currently at only 8k but so far so good. I was charging at the Nissan dealership across the street from work every other day but after my power bill only increased by about $80 a month wile only charging at home not worth the walk. My only small concern is the lack of a spare tire. I added a good plug kit to the compressor and sealer that Nissan provides.

182 mile charge with level charger

Mustafa, 01/29/2019
S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
Unbelievable as it may sound I am getting 182 mile charge on my Nissan 2019 this is a 40kw battery model ? Anybody else having the same experience with the new 2019 leaf /40kva battery?

LOVE IT!!

Ed isenhart, 01/24/2019
SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
We call it the Coffee Bean for it`s brown color. Been driving it for almost 3 years. Can't wait to get a 2019. We need the range. We live 40 miles from the major city in our area and a round trip in the winter requires a charge to get home . We just want that bigger battery. It's an SL. We love the leather,sound system and the way it drives. Just love it!!!

good car, could have been a great car

Rob, 10/03/2019
SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
The car itself drives well, and I've been a nissan fan for years, but all of the plusses are negated for 3 reasons. 1. The seats are really uncomfortable. 2. the steering wheel is barely adjustable. These two things together make driving even short distances very uncomfortable, and long distances painful. I will be very happy when I can get rid of it. If you are considering a leaf, do a long test drive. The other thing I think is pretty crazy, is while there is an app to connect to your car that works relatively well, they want you to pay a monthly fee after a few months to continue it. It's not worth it, and it should just be included with the car.

