2019 Nissan LEAF Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Jeff Powers , 03/13/2019 SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

57 of 57 people found this review helpful

This is our second leaf. We had a 2017 SL with the 30kwh battery. It did cause us some range anxiety, surely at first. My wife was very skeptical regarding that car. We made it work and drove it 14,000 miles from July 2017 to April 2018 before we traded it in on the 2018. The new car is so significantly different, my wife prefers driving this car over our luxury sedan. I enjoy driving this car as well. With the free charging at local charging stations, it is a no brainer if you are into saving money on fuel cost. I have 16,000 miles on this car now, since April 2018, I have spent $65 on a cabin air filter two weeks ago, and that's it. I have done only the free tire rotations as scheduled, otherwise the only reason it goes to the dealership is to charge as I am in the area. I get free refreshments, and hang out for a bit. The dealer I bought it from also has detailed my car twice for me during the maintenance trips. I can't explain how easy this car is to own. I have an 8.1kw solar panel system on my house, so for my wife who's not into waiting around to charge, it doesn't cost me anything to charge at home. I mean it is free. I do not have an electric energy bill since last year when it was installed. We have bought two of these leafs, qualified for all the tax rebates, which from the fed alone was $15,000 combined on our tax return, the state of Colorado gave us $10,000 combined at the time of purchase, and Xcel energy gave us $10,000 straight off the top of the first leaf, but nothing on the second as we chose the zero percent interest loan for the 2018. So we basically got a car for free. We have driven about 30,000 of the easiest and cheapest miles in two nicely equipped Nissan's. I do not plan on trading in the 2018, it gets 150 miles of range in a normal temperature, which is sufficient for the driving we do. I look forward to getting the SL Plus for the times we need the added range. I will be quite happy trading in my BMW, and not missing it... too much. September 2019: Update We now have just over 23000 miles on the 2018 Leaf. I would say this has been a fair amount of time to really get to know this car. I will say that it still is a very easy car to own. We have done next to no maintenance. I've rotated the tires twice and taken it in for a rattle in which they removed the full dashboard to finally solve the rattle mystery, something to do with an airbag bolt, and also got a new nissan windshield a couple weeks ago due to a stone chip. Either way, still charging when possible at the local EVGO or the like charging stations. It's quite nice not paying for fuel. The car has held up well, everything still works.