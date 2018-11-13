2019 Nissan LEAF Hatchback
What’s new
- New Leaf Plus model with a larger battery pack and more powerful motor
- Part of the second Leaf generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Quick, smooth acceleration
- Broad complement of driver assistance features
- Offers more range than similarly priced EVs
- Quiet driving experience
- Lacks a telescoping steering wheel
- Limited small-item storage
- The back seats don't fold flat
Which LEAF does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
The first-generation Nissan Leaf's low price, highway-safe top speed and nationwide availability made it the first mass-market electric vehicle. It debuted with 73 miles of range, and over the years Nissan brought out bigger batteries and increased range that allowed the Leaf to keep in step with newer rivals. That is, until the Tesla Model 3 and Chevrolet Bolt launched recently, each boasting more than 200 miles of range on a single charge.
The regular 2019 Leaf offers 150 miles of range on a charge, which is far less than the Bolt's 238 miles or the Model 3's 310 miles. The new Hyundai Kona Electric should be another strong pick this year thanks to its 258 miles of range. Nissan will be fighting back, however. A Leaf Plus model, which has a larger battery pack, debuts midway through the model year and provides 226 miles of range.
Even if you can't wait for the Plus version, there are still very good reasons to consider the regular Leaf. First of all, 150 miles is still plenty of range and can meet the demands of most commutes and daily errands. Another big selling point is its price: The Leaf undercuts the Bolt and Model 3 by thousands of dollars. We also like its refined driver assistance features and quiet, upscale interior.
The one thing for sure is that there are more choices than ever for an electric vehicle. If you're shopping for an EV, the Leaf is a strong contender.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Nissan Leaf as one of Edmunds' Best Electric Cars and Cheapest New Cars and Cheapest Electric Cars for this year.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds owned a Nissan Leaf for one year and drove it almost 10,000 miles. To learn more about our experiences, visit the long-term page for our 2018 Nissan Leaf SL. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world electric range. We found the low maintenance costs and competitive pricing attractive, though its interior gave us an economy-car vibe. Please note that while the 2019 Nissan Leaf is not significantly different than our long-term Leaf, the available Plus trim now has a larger battery for more range. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply.
2019 Nissan LEAF models
The 2019 Nissan Leaf is a compact electric hatchback available in two versions: the regular Leaf and the Leaf Plus. The two differ mainly in their battery. The regular Leaf has a 40-kWh battery that's good for about 150 miles of range. Nissan upgrades the Leaf Plus with a 60-kWh battery that provides 226 miles of range. The Plus also has a more powerful 214-horsepower electric motor compared to the regular model's 147-hp motor.
Each is available in one of three trim levels: S, SV and SL. The S starts out with 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, LED taillights, a rear spoiler, keyless entry and start, a rearview camera, a tilt-only steering wheel, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split rear seats, a 5-inch central display, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and satellite radio. Forward collision warning with automatic braking is also standard.
The optional Charge package (standard on the Leaf Plus S) includes a DC fast-charger port (CHAdeMO standard) and a portable charge cable capable of connecting to 120- and 240-volt sources.
The SV comes with the Charge package, 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, adaptive cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen, navigation, NissanConnect (Nissan's web connectivity and remote-access system) and a six-speaker audio system with HD radio and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.
Optional for the SV is the SV Technology package. It adds a power-adjustable driver's seat (with two-way power lumbar), an auto-dimming rearview mirror, LED headlights and running lights, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and the ProPilot Assist suite of driving aids (automatic high-beam control, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capabilities, lane departure warning and intervention, pedestrian detection for the automatic braking function, and an electronic parking brake).
Also optional for the S and the SV is an All Weather package with heated side mirrors, heated front seats and steering wheel, rear heater vents and a heat-pump cabin heater (SV only).
As the top model, the SL adds the All Weather package and the SV Technology package (minus ProPilot Assist for the regular Leaf). Also standard are a 360-degree parking camera, leather upholstery, a Bose seven-speaker sound system and a cargo cover. The only option for this trim is the regular Leaf's SL Technology package, which adds the ProPilot Assist driving aids.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.5
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.0
Braking8.0
Steering7.0
Handling7.5
Drivability9.0
Comfort8.5
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration9.0
Climate control8.0
Interior7.0
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position6.0
Roominess7.5
Visibility7.5
Quality7.5
Utility7.5
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Technology8.5
Smartphone integration9.0
Driver aids9.0
Voice control7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Nissan LEAF.
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is our second leaf. We had a 2017 SL with the 30kwh battery. It did cause us some range anxiety, surely at first. My wife was very skeptical regarding that car. We made it work and drove it 14,000 miles from July 2017 to April 2018 before we traded it in on the 2018. The new car is so significantly different, my wife prefers driving this car over our luxury sedan. I enjoy driving this car as well. With the free charging at local charging stations, it is a no brainer if you are into saving money on fuel cost. I have 16,000 miles on this car now, since April 2018, I have spent $65 on a cabin air filter two weeks ago, and that's it. I have done only the free tire rotations as scheduled, otherwise the only reason it goes to the dealership is to charge as I am in the area. I get free refreshments, and hang out for a bit. The dealer I bought it from also has detailed my car twice for me during the maintenance trips. I can't explain how easy this car is to own. I have an 8.1kw solar panel system on my house, so for my wife who's not into waiting around to charge, it doesn't cost me anything to charge at home. I mean it is free. I do not have an electric energy bill since last year when it was installed. We have bought two of these leafs, qualified for all the tax rebates, which from the fed alone was $15,000 combined on our tax return, the state of Colorado gave us $10,000 combined at the time of purchase, and Xcel energy gave us $10,000 straight off the top of the first leaf, but nothing on the second as we chose the zero percent interest loan for the 2018. So we basically got a car for free. We have driven about 30,000 of the easiest and cheapest miles in two nicely equipped Nissan's. I do not plan on trading in the 2018, it gets 150 miles of range in a normal temperature, which is sufficient for the driving we do. I look forward to getting the SL Plus for the times we need the added range. I will be quite happy trading in my BMW, and not missing it... too much. September 2019: Update We now have just over 23000 miles on the 2018 Leaf. I would say this has been a fair amount of time to really get to know this car. I will say that it still is a very easy car to own. We have done next to no maintenance. I've rotated the tires twice and taken it in for a rattle in which they removed the full dashboard to finally solve the rattle mystery, something to do with an airbag bolt, and also got a new nissan windshield a couple weeks ago due to a stone chip. Either way, still charging when possible at the local EVGO or the like charging stations. It's quite nice not paying for fuel. The car has held up well, everything still works.
So far I have not had a single problem. After installing a level 2 charger in my garage my 80 mile round trip to work and back is no problem. I usually have 35 to 50 percent battery life remaining. I’m currently at only 8k but so far so good. I was charging at the Nissan dealership across the street from work every other day but after my power bill only increased by about $80 a month wile only charging at home not worth the walk. My only small concern is the lack of a spare tire. I added a good plug kit to the compressor and sealer that Nissan provides.
Unbelievable as it may sound I am getting 182 mile charge on my Nissan 2019 this is a 40kw battery model ? Anybody else having the same experience with the new 2019 leaf /40kva battery?
We call it the Coffee Bean for it`s brown color. Been driving it for almost 3 years. Can't wait to get a 2019. We need the range. We live 40 miles from the major city in our area and a round trip in the winter requires a charge to get home . We just want that bigger battery. It's an SL. We love the leather,sound system and the way it drives. Just love it!!!
Features & Specs
|SV 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
|MSRP
|$32,600
|MPG
|124 city / 99 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 3282 rpm
|S 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
|MSRP
|$29,990
|MPG
|124 city / 99 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 3282 rpm
|SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
|MSRP
|$42,550
|MPG
|114 city / 94 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|SL 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
|MSRP
|$36,300
|MPG
|124 city / 99 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 3282 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite LEAF safety features:
- ProPilot Assist
- Keeps the car centered within your lane in order to reduce driver fatigue.
- Advanced Airbag System
- The front airbags adjust inflation rate based on crash severity, and side bags adjust based on seat position, helping to minimize injury.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Detects an imminent forward collision. Can warn the driver and automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
Nissan Leaf vs. the competition
Nissan Leaf vs. Chevrolet Bolt
The Leaf's low price tag and relatively long range (most EVs fall short of the Leaf's 150-mile estimate) make it an ideal car for buyers keeping fairly close to home. If you want the ability to go on road trips, however, the Chevrolet Bolt is a good option. The Bolt's base price almost costs the same as a fully loaded Leaf, but it offers an astounding 238 miles of range. Since cold temperatures reduce an electric vehicle's range, the Bolt's large battery pack makes it a viable choice for those living in snowy climes. To learn more about the Bolt of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2017 Chevrolet Bolt Premier.
Nissan Leaf vs. Chevrolet Volt
Though only one letter separates the Chevrolet Volt and Bolt, these two compact hatchbacks could not be any more different. The Bolt is a purely electric car, while the Volt is a plug-in hybrid. Once the Volt's 53-mile EV range has been depleted, a four-cylinder engine kicks on to keep the party going. The Volt offers the best of both worlds, effectively eliminating range anxiety. To learn more about the Volt of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2016 Chevrolet Volt Premier.
Nissan Leaf vs. Toyota Prius
The Volt and Bolt are both motivated by electricity, but only the Volt uses gasoline as a backup. The Toyota Prius is solely powered by gasoline (though the Prius Prime is a plug-in hybrid, like the Bolt). You'll still visit the pump to refuel it, though the Prius' exceptional fuel economy ratings ensure you don't have to go very often. The Prius' more conventional powertrain makes it far less expensive than the others. To learn more about the Prius of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2016 Toyota Prius Four Touring.
FAQ
Is the Nissan LEAF a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Nissan LEAF?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Nissan LEAF:
- New Leaf Plus model with a larger battery pack and more powerful motor
- Part of the second Leaf generation introduced for 2018
Is the Nissan LEAF reliable?
Is the 2019 Nissan LEAF a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan LEAF?
The least-expensive 2019 Nissan LEAF is the 2019 Nissan LEAF S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,990.
Other versions include:
- SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $32,600
- S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $29,990
- SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $42,550
- SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $36,300
- SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $38,510
- S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $36,550
What are the different models of Nissan LEAF?
More about the 2019 Nissan LEAF
The 2019 Nissan Leaf is an affordable and easy-to-use electric vehicle, and the revisions made last year make it more competitive in a variety of areas. Its performance and range jumped up heartily, while its additional driver assistance features bring it into the modern era. By offering tailored packages and minimal options, Nissan made the Leaf easy and convenient to configure.
All Leafs have the same 147-horsepower motor and 40-kWh battery pack providing an estimated 150 miles of range. A 6.6-kWh charger pulls juice to recharge the Leaf in 7.5 hours if you use a 220-volt charging station, or 35 hours when using a standard, household-style 110-volt outlet. When equipped with the Charge package, the Leaf can plug into a Level 3 charger to charge the battery from zero to 80 percent in 40 minutes.
Nissan Leafs are sold in S, SV and SL trim levels. The S trim features Bluetooth, a USB port for smartphone connectivity, steering-wheel-mounted controls, and keyless entry and ignition. Both SV and SL trims add to those features alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, adaptive cruise control and a built-in 7-inch navigation system. A ProPilot Assist suite is available on SV and SL trims, adding several advanced driving aids for extra driving security.
NissanConnect EV is also standard on SV and SL trims, and it allows you to control charging and climate control systems from your smartphone when your Leaf is plugged into a charger. The Charge package is standard for these trims, and it increases charge speeds by incorporating a high-speed Level 3 DC charge port (CHAdeMO standard). The Charge package is optional on the standard S trim, and we strongly advise getting it.
Differences between the SV and SL are primarily comfort- and convenience-oriented: The SV wraps the seats in a special fabric, and the SL features leather. The SL adds a power driver seat, LED headlights, Bose premium audio, and heated front seats, outside mirrors and steering wheel.
All new Leaf buyers are eligible to receive a federal tax credit, and additional rebates are often offered at the state level. Let Edmunds help you navigate the electric vehicle field to find the best 2019 Nissan Leaf for you.
2019 Nissan LEAF Hatchback Overview
The 2019 Nissan LEAF Hatchback is offered in the following styles: SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), and S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD).
What do people think of the 2019 Nissan LEAF Hatchback?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan LEAF Hatchback and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 LEAF Hatchback 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 LEAF Hatchback.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan LEAF Hatchback and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 LEAF Hatchback featuring deep dives into trim levels including SV, S, SL PLUS, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Nissan LEAF Hatchback here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Nissan LEAF Hatchback?
2019 Nissan LEAF Hatchback SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
The 2019 Nissan LEAF Hatchback SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,565. The average price paid for a new 2019 Nissan LEAF Hatchback SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is trending $12,034 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $12,034 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,531.
The average savings for the 2019 Nissan LEAF Hatchback SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is 27% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2019 Nissan LEAF Hatchback SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Nissan LEAF Hatchback SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
The 2019 Nissan LEAF Hatchback SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,435. The average price paid for a new 2019 Nissan LEAF Hatchback SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is trending $11,895 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $11,895 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,540.
The average savings for the 2019 Nissan LEAF Hatchback SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is 30.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2019 Nissan LEAF Hatchback SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Nissan LEAF Hatchbacks are available in my area?
2019 Nissan LEAF Hatchback Listings and Inventory
Can't find a new 2019 Nissan LEAF Hatchback LEAF Hatchback you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Nissan LEAF for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,897.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,367.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Nissan LEAF Hatchback?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Nissan lease specials
