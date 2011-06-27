  1. Home
2019 Nissan LEAF Features & Specs

More about the 2019 LEAF
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$42,550
Engine TypeElectricElectricElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive1-speed direct drive1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Combined MPG112112104
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$42,550
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive1-speed direct drive1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$42,550
EPA City MPGe124 mi.124 mi.114 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe112 mi.112 mi.104 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)124/99 mpg124/99 mpg114/94 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)8.0 hr.8.0 hr.11.5 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe99 mi.99 mi.94 mi.
Combined MPG112112104
EPA kWh/100 mi303032
Fuel typeElectric fuelElectric fuelElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range150 mi.150 mi.215 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$42,550
Torque236 lb-ft @ 0 rpm236 lb-ft @ 0 rpm250 lb-ft @ 800 rpm
Base engine typeElectricElectricElectric
Horsepower147 hp @ 3282 rpm147 hp @ 3282 rpmno
Turning circle36.1 ft.34.8 ft.36.1 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$42,550
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
post-collision safety systemnonoyes
LED headlampnonoyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$42,550
All Weather Packageyesyesno
Technology Packageyesnono
Protection Packageyesyesyes
Charge Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$42,550
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesnoyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
satellite radio satellite radionoyesno
4 total speakersnoyesno
Bose premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnonoyes
7 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$42,550
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesnoyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesnoyes
cruise controlnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
front, side, and rear view cameranonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
heated steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$42,550
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
hands-free entryyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$42,550
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Floor Mats and Cargo Area Matyesyesyes
Cargo Organizeryesyesyes
Cargo Coveryesyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$42,550
clockyesyesyes
compassyesnoyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$42,550
Front head room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room51.7 in.51.7 in.51.7 in.
clothyesyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
6 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$42,550
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room37.3 in.37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.50.0 in.50.0 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.33.3 in.33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.52.5 in.52.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$42,550
Kick Platesyesyesyes
Premium Paint (2-Tone)yesnoyes
Premium Paintyesnoyes
Illuminated Grille Emblemyesyesno
Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$42,550
Maximum cargo capacity30.0 cu.ft.30.0 cu.ft.30.0 cu.ft.
Length176.4 in.176.4 in.176.4 in.
Curb weight3468 lbs.3433 lbs.3853 lbs.
Gross weight4453 lbs.4453 lbs.4751 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.6 cu.ft.23.6 cu.ft.23.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.5.9 in.5.9 in.
Height61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.116.0 cu.ft.116.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload985 lbs.1020 lbs.898 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width70.5 in.70.5 in.70.5 in.
Angle of approachnono16.7 degrees
Angle of departurenono25.9 degrees
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$42,550
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White Tricoat
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Jade Frost Metallic
  • Gun Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • White/Black
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Gun Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Pearl White Tricoat
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Jade Frost Metallic
  • Gun Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • White/Black
  • Deep Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Light Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$42,550
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 in. wheelsyesnoyes
P215/50R17 tiresyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
full wheel coversnoyesno
steel wheelsnoyesno
16 in. wheelsnoyesno
P205/55R16 tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$42,550
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$42,550
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.
