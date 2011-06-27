  1. Home
Used 2016 Nissan LEAF SL Features & Specs

More about the 2016 LEAF
Overview
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG112
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe124 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe112 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)124/101 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe101 mi.
Combined MPG112
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Protection Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
Floor Mats and Cargo Area Matyes
Hologram Kick Platesyes
Cargo Organizeryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.7 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Special Paint- Pearl Whiteyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity30.0 cu.ft.
Length175.0 in.
Curb weight3391 lbs.
Gross weight4328 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height61.0 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload937 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Super Black
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Coulis Red
  • Forged Bronze
  • Pearl White
  • Gun Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P215/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
