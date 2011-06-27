2019 Nissan Kicks Hatchback Consumer Reviews

♡♡♡♡♡My Kicks!!! Amanda , 05/04/2019 SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) 49 of 50 people found this review helpful I love this car. I am attracted to Nissan for some reason but the Rogues are too boring and you see them EVERYWHERE! The Murano was my first choice but so expensive and then I also started seeing them everywhere I looked. The Kicks was a great find. The style is what caught my eye, it looked like a Mini but more stylish in my opinion. I loved that i hadn't seen many on the road and the price was so much better than the Murano. I wasn't quite ready to go from a car to an SUV so this was a good compact crossover for me. We have 2 small children and it fits both of their carseats perfectly. The only thing I am not thrilled with is that it doesn't have a navigation system and the plastic on the doors does feel a bit plasticky, but then again.. the price! Overall I give this car 5 stars. In some areas it lacks it exceeds in others. We are very happy with our first new car purchase! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Kicks A$$ Daniel B Wolfberg , 03/02/2019 SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) 86 of 89 people found this review helpful This is an inexpensive car that gives you much more for your money. In particular the active front collision; the side and rear collision alert; along with the excellent 360 camera system; and the touch/infotainment system, all make this car seem like it should cost a lot more. It uses regular gas, and gets great mileage. This car is a value. Safety Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Kicky car Kats , 04/27/2019 SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) 55 of 57 people found this review helpful To me this car is the answer to some driving concerns, My old car (truck) was hard to park and hard to backup. The Kicks is a breeze to park and with all the sensors, cameras, parking aids. The dashboard is so sleek, clean looking, not so busy looking. The mileage is good. Averaging about 34 mpg. I have no problem with driving up the Colorado hills. The hill assist "KICKS" in, making it easy to climb the roads. On the con side, I would have like some window tinting, but can do that later. It does lack some extra storage for sunglasses, gloves, or what have you. The front passenger seat doesn't adjust to my liking. It seems to low. But all in all I give the KICKS a kicking rating of 4.5. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Kicks® Deep Blue Pearl

Gun Metallic

Monarch Orange

Super Black

Aspen White Tricoat

Brilliant Silver

Cayenne Red Build & Price NissanUSA.com

High tech low cost great on fuel CJSouthJersey , 05/21/2019 SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) 43 of 45 people found this review helpful Spend the extra money and get the SR! There's not much extra coin to get tons of really great Tech stuff. The 360 degree camera, which I thought "who needs that in such a small car", is extremely useful. As is all the other safety and security stuff you get with the upgraded model. The Rockford Fosgate sound system upgrade is really nice for a small sub box and tuned door speakers. It's by no means a full system with tons of watts and a gigantic subwoofer, but it's enough to shake the mirror and really balance out the sound in such a small SUV. This vehicle is a definate thumbs up for me, and unlike the professional reviews I find the seating comfy and the noise level tolerable, not to mention I'm 6 foot tall. The seats, although not power are way more adjustable than most, I find the race inspire side bolsters keep me planted quite well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse