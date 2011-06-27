Used 2015 Nissan Juke NISMO RS Consumer Reviews

Juke NISMO RS, What Fun mschumi , 04/21/2015 NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This car is such a fun car to drive to work every day. We have a v8 4runner and a Honda S2000 also, and this Juke NISMO RS is a better daily driver than both because it is comfortable, quick, handles like on rails, stops on a dime and cost $30 to fill up with 93octane gas. We've driven the Juke RS from Philly to Boston several times and it eats up the 3rd world roads really easily and is fun carving up the on ramps too. No doubt about it, the AWD CVT Juke NISMO RS is a fun, practical car to drive daily. Report Abuse

Go big or stay home. Michael , 03/16/2017 NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is a great subcompact crossover SUV for a single parent. I've owned various vehicles and this would be high on this list of great purchases. I've owned the Juke Nismo RS since August 18th 2015 and it was a great compliment to my other car, a 1995 Nissan 300.It handles suprisingly well for as high as it sits, as well as a low slung sports coupe. It's acceleration is quite impressive for such a small 1.6L 4 cylinder. The Nismo RS is capable of being put in front wheel drive, AWD with Torque vectoring, or AWD. It handles inclement weather and road terrain with no issues. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Dont buy a NISSAN JUKE Charlie , 01/06/2018 NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I have 2015 Nissan Juk with 27300 miles the engine and turbo blew up. Had towed to dealership to find out 8 days later that warranty would not cover vehicle purchased vehicle with 27058 miles blew up 3 hrs later staight junk warranty this was 12/21/2017 car still in dealership fighting for car to be fixed Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value