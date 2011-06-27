Used 2011 Nissan Juke Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Love this car. bustersdad , 03/22/2011 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Picked this car up last night and finally got to take it for the rounds this afternoon. I switched to the sport mode to get on the parkway and wow. So far so good. Not a luxury ride but very decent and great features for the price (bluetooth, navigation, USB port, leather, AWD, heated front seats, moon roof, etc.). Can't wait to take it out tomorrow. We're expecting snow and would like to test the AWD. Report Abuse

Juke Box Rocks! franky83 , 06/16/2011 30 of 32 people found this review helpful Traded in my Nissan Xterra for the Juke. I have a 100 mile daily commute and the Xterra was way too expensive to drive. Just happened to find the juke which meets the same needs I had with my Xterra, a vehicle to take skiing and load my kayaks on. My Juke Box has been great!! I'm getting about 29 mph, it's a lot more comfortable then my Xterra, and with the sport option its great when I need to pass in traffic. I love this little car, and all the looks I get when driving it!

Engine Dies After 68,000 miles / 2 years & 3 months deadjuke2011 , 10/17/2013 26 of 28 people found this review helpful Great driving vehicle. Enjoyed our time together. That is until it died without any warning. Guess what - it was the timing chain. No warning and no sign of any problem. It broke and left me in the middle of the highway. I was able to coast to the next exit and wait for a tow to the nearest Nissan dealer. I had no idea what the problem was. I thought it was electrical. They confirmed it was not electrical and it was the engine. But it would take 5 hours to take it apart to diagnose the problem. That means I would have to pay them $500 to tell me the engine was dead and needed to be replaced. The timing chain appears to be very common. Nissan was not helpful. It was just outside the warranty.

Engine problems 4battles , 01/21/2013 37 of 41 people found this review helpful I have a 2011 Juke and recently the timing chain broke causing engine damage to the point that the engine needs to be replaced. I have 75000 miles on it due to my job requiring travel. Nissan told me that it is a good car and can handle anything I throw at it. NIssan has agreed to pay for the engine and parts but want me to pay for labor. I am caught over a barrel on this one. The new engine is only covered for 12 months or 12000 miles. This is the first nissan I have ever owned and I promise it will be the last.