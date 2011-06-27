Used 2011 Nissan Juke Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Love this car.
Picked this car up last night and finally got to take it for the rounds this afternoon. I switched to the sport mode to get on the parkway and wow. So far so good. Not a luxury ride but very decent and great features for the price (bluetooth, navigation, USB port, leather, AWD, heated front seats, moon roof, etc.). Can't wait to take it out tomorrow. We're expecting snow and would like to test the AWD.
Juke Box Rocks!
Traded in my Nissan Xterra for the Juke. I have a 100 mile daily commute and the Xterra was way too expensive to drive. Just happened to find the juke which meets the same needs I had with my Xterra, a vehicle to take skiing and load my kayaks on. My Juke Box has been great!! I'm getting about 29 mph, it's a lot more comfortable then my Xterra, and with the sport option its great when I need to pass in traffic. I love this little car, and all the looks I get when driving it!
Engine Dies After 68,000 miles / 2 years & 3 months
Great driving vehicle. Enjoyed our time together. That is until it died without any warning. Guess what - it was the timing chain. No warning and no sign of any problem. It broke and left me in the middle of the highway. I was able to coast to the next exit and wait for a tow to the nearest Nissan dealer. I had no idea what the problem was. I thought it was electrical. They confirmed it was not electrical and it was the engine. But it would take 5 hours to take it apart to diagnose the problem. That means I would have to pay them $500 to tell me the engine was dead and needed to be replaced. The timing chain appears to be very common. Nissan was not helpful. It was just outside the warranty.
Engine problems
I have a 2011 Juke and recently the timing chain broke causing engine damage to the point that the engine needs to be replaced. I have 75000 miles on it due to my job requiring travel. Nissan told me that it is a good car and can handle anything I throw at it. NIssan has agreed to pay for the engine and parts but want me to pay for labor. I am caught over a barrel on this one. The new engine is only covered for 12 months or 12000 miles. This is the first nissan I have ever owned and I promise it will be the last.
Good Bionic frog 2011
bought mine new in 4/2011 and truth is i thank god haven't had any problems. I'm sorry to hear about the people who are having problems with the chain. i just got called last week from the dealer to take it in to have the chain replace which after reading the reviews i will do ASAP. i do however hate that it goes thru gas like crazy i'm looking into buying a more gas efficient car but to be honest there is nothing out there that i like or that would make me trade my Bionic frog.
Sponsored cars related to the Juke
Related Used 2011 Nissan Juke Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner