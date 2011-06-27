Used 2017 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Don't listen to the critics
Auto reviewers need something to write about. They write that the Frontier has below-average gas mileage and a cheap-looking interior. Well, I get 19-20 mpg in my 2017, which is just fine for a truck, IMO. You get better advertised mileage in a Tacoma and other models, but drive it and see why: the manufacturers hobble the transmission with sluggish response and shifting to artificially inflate mileage numbers. The Frontier has a responsive transmission and the V6 has plenty of power to get this truck off the red light. As to the cheap interior, it is a light truck not a luxury vehicle. I test drove the other models in this class of light truck and I saw nothing better. It is well better than the 2000 Ranger I used to own, and worlds better than my dad's trucks in the 1980s. If you want leather appointment and woodgrain dash, you are looking in the wrong class of vehicle. The visibility in the cab is better in the Frontier compared to the competition too, with the pillars blocking much less of the rear view. The seats are more comfortable than the Tacoma. The rear seats are a little tight, but not so tight that an adult can't sit back there and it fits a carseat, too. I don't understand the criticism of the handling, either. Once the steering is broken in, it has a good turning radius and the engine has enough power to get you through a tight curve hugging the road just fine. The factory tires could use an upgrade, though, to a Michelin or Goodyear radial. Overall, I'm very glad I purchased this vehicle and not the competition, and the price is right. UPDATE: Almost 3 years later and my opinion of this truck remains the same. It is a great deal for what you get. I've had zero problems with this truck, and it performs well. The gas mileage is a bit less, but now that I'm used to the truck my foot is a little heavier, too. I still get about 17-18 mpg combined.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The critics who know trucks love the Frontier
A near perfect truck that LOOKS like a truck. Not trying to look like SUV or mini-van like most others. It's a reliable nice driving vehicle that I would definitely buy again. It does what it is designed to do and does it well. This truck does not disappoint...
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly...
The 4.0 V6 has good get up and go for a six. 4x4 is quick to activate, although would be better with an automatic engagement mode. Seats are comfortable. I love the cleat system in the box! Always a tie down where you need it! I have had several issues. Bad sensor in the climate control that took over a year to diagnose. Made the air start blasting, even in dead of winter! Replaced a leaking valve cover, overflow tank and radiator all under 15000 miles. Taking it back because still stinks of leaking coolant. Gas mileage isn't great. I average 17. Needs to be revamped. It is behind the times on options. It is a quiet ride for a truck. The old school steering is very tight to start, making turning the wheel a workout.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Awesome truck!
This truck has the value added pkg. Many say it's getting old..I say it's still got bells and whistles without all the electronic stuff like new vehicles. Handles great my only kinda dislike is fuel economy compared to others in class but how reliable will those other makes be with new power plant. 400 mile trip and was great. Duel zone temp was great for the trip. All in all 5 stars. Keep it simple kinda guy not high tech.
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
4 by 4
Great truck. The truck rides and drives more like a car than a truck. The seats are very comfortable, easily adjustable and they are covered in leather. The engine is very responsive but a little thirsty for gasoline. Instruments, radio and navigation screens easily readable. Overall it is a very nice truck.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Frontier
Related Used 2017 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner