Used 2012 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Back to nissan :) bgarthe , 12/27/2012 PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Years ago I had pathfinder and 720 pickup and went Jeep for a bit. Our Nissans were great and I am very glad I returned. I recently bought new Frontier crew cab Pro 4x and it is a dream. The styling, power, performance, and features set it apart from the many other brands considered and researched. It helps that the local dealership has such great service dept. It is quiet, has a nice music package, moonroof (my first), and handles really well. I think the safety features are a sure plus. Mileage is ok, but is sure to get better as she ages. I had my Jeep for twelve years and look forward to at least that with this truck. Now it's 2016 and I have abt 57,000 miles on it and I'm totally impressed. It has not let me down once, still performs great, and I could not be happier. Gas mpg averages around 19 now which is ok for what this truck offers. Sure, I'd like better mpg, but one cannot have everything. Driving visibility is very good and I like the automatic locking systems w doors when I get moving. As soon as I stop, the same system unlocks the doors. AC works nicely and I don't really see any drop in mpg when I have AC on. Honestly, I have yet to find anything I'd say is a minus.......way to go Nissan. At the end of 2017, the truck is going along great with no problems. The only negative is the poor mileage. Pouring in a can of injector cleaner did help a bit, but mpg is still rather low. The performance and reliability is awesome. I still love this truck and drive it all over the place. The avg. mpg is 17 to 18 with Hwy near 20. Oh.....the odometer reading is at 68,200. Today the mileage is 71,000 and the truck is going along great. No issues or mechanical problems. Performance is great with both HWY and OffRoad. I am still very pleased with this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I'd Buy it Again bansko , 03/24/2012 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I've put 8,000 miles on this truck so far, including hundreds on gravel and dirt through a Wyoming winter, and I have no regrets. No warranty issues of any kind. The V6 has plenty of power and the steering and handling are excellent on and off pavement. I considered the Tacoma since I like the looks slightly better, but Toyota has had some serious quality/recall issues with the Tacoma over the last 10 years. That, and the fact that toyata wants a few thousand more for an equally equipped truck leaned me toward Nissan. The Frontier is indeed a rugged, no-nonsense truck. I expect to drive it for many years. BTW, JD Powers just ranked it the top midsize pickup for 2012. Report Abuse

Really impressed with this truck! rbagnate , 01/07/2013 37 of 44 people found this review helpful I just wanted to say this truck saved me and my family from a semi-truck that had no control(icy roads). We braced for impact and after the semi hit the rear end, I though we were goners! After being pushed into the other vehicle and everything was said and done. My daughter in the back seat with the booster chair and restraints and my wife in the passenger side. We all came out of this truck unscathed. The airbags deployed and till this day I am still in Awe! The truck was a 2011 SL. I would definitely RECOMMEND this truck to anyone. Now we have a 2012 Pro-4X... Report Abuse

Convert from a Tacoma-30k miles and going strong lasvegas777 , 08/21/2013 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I have the leather pro-4x model with every option available. The off road system with locker is fantastic. Thing is very nimble off road. The cargo system is the best from a factory that I have seen. It is very quite going down the highway. Is the right size living in the city and playing off road. I have taken my son and a friends kids all in car seats and have plenty of room in the back seat. Brakes and the motor feel very solid and have never let me down. On highway at 75-80 expect around 18-19. Around town Las Vegas is 15 mpg. Towing the max 6k weight will take you down to 7-9 mpg going though mtns. No warrenty issues and just oil changes to date. Report Abuse