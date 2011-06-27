Used 2007 Nissan Frontier King Cab Consumer Reviews

New Frontier better than Tacoma? michael , 11/30/2006 50 of 51 people found this review helpful Driving my mom's tacoma trd after my nismo frontier i noticed this: The frontier is noticeably faster/more powerful. The steering is easier in the tacoma. The frontier had more hip/knee room. Tacoma is quieter. Fronter is sportier. Tacoma sits a tad higher. Frontier has much better price. Tacoma has prettier interior. Frontier has better functionality of interior. Tacoma has nicer wheels. Frontier gets better mileage 19avg vs. 16avg. for tacoma. Tacoma has better bed. Frontier has nicer one piece fenders. Trucks are essentially equal.The difference is Frontier is sportier and for young people.Tacoma is more luxurious and for older people.oh yeah frontier has real chrome bumpers. like em both Report Abuse

Great Truck Except.... Terry , 12/06/2006 21 of 23 people found this review helpful I love the drive train and suspension on this truck - it drives like a sports car and is a blast to run the 2.5L 4 banger through the gears. My complaint? I can't find a comfortable position for the driver's seat. The door panel encroaches on my leg space, the front lip of the seat digs into my thighs, and the seat bottom/back is just plain hard. I'm now considering options such as a custom seat, upgrade seats from a wrecked SE/LE, or possibly reupholstering. The uncomfortable seats are starting to sour me on an otherwise wonderful truck.

2007 Frontier greentreefro , 02/27/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is a great truck, excellent value. The V6 engine has lots of power and the 6 speed manual gets me 25 MPG average better on long trips around 28MPG. I will enjoy this truck for many years to come.

New truck owner gopackers3 , 07/11/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is the first truck that I have owned and so far it is providing exactly what I needed. Of course there is always the truck envy when something bigger or with four wheel drive pulls up alongside, but all I need to do is remember why I bought it. My need is 80% commute and 20% hauling and this fits that need exactly. My used XE had the upgrades (i.e. power windows, door, etc. along with A/C, towing package, bed liner and tonneau cover), so I am not missing much. Time will tell whether the Nissan brand holds up as my family loyalty is in Toyota and Honda.