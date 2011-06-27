Used 2003 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

olemiss , 05/11/2013 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 Rwd LB (3.3L 6cyl 4A)

I just wanted to update my post of my Frontier Crew Cab long bed with 3.3 engine. I had to replace the A/C compressor around 75,000 miles, replaced a headlight last week, and a battery at the seven year point. I chose to put new shocks all around and replace the brake pads at 85,000 miles. I will have new hoses and belts put on when I have the timing belt replaced at 100,000 miles. Not bad for a ten year old truck with 90,000 miles. I take very good care of this truck and I plan to drive it daily for a few more years. Update 2016: My wife and I have a job that allows us to commute together, so I haven't put too many miles on the truck as of late. This truck was perfect for coaching soccer and throwing all the gear in the back and still have enough room for a few players. Recently, I hauled a 6-12 U-Haul trailer, loaded to the max, about 400 miles. The truck got about 10 miles to the gallon, but handled it just fine. I still get 20 mpg in the city and 23 mpg on the highway unloaded. My 2003 truck is now 13 years old with 98,000 miles. I had to replace the knock sensor, so I went ahead and had the timing belt replaced and a full tune-up done while the mechanic had it. The spark wires and plugs were the original, so I replaced them, along with all the belts, hoses, and transmission flush. It was about $2,200 dollars, but it's maintenance that needed to be done, and was much cheaper then the dealership. I keep the truck in the garage and it's very clean inside and out. My mechanic offered me $7,000 for it and told me don't sell it without talking to him. I don't really need a truck and was tempted, but, as I told him, it's like an old friend. After owning this truck since new, I can only think of two things I would do differently. First, I would have gotten power windows and door locks. Having said that, the deal was on "this" truck and another truck would have cost me more money that I couldn't afford at the time. Secondly, avoid Nissan dealerships. I do all the easy maintenance myself. Things like oil changes, disk brakes pads, coolant flushes etc, but I avoid the Nissan dealership here because they are very expensive, and I don't think they are competent. I have had three, what I consider, minor recalls on the truck. Even when I bring them the notice that I was sent by Nissan, they seem to be clueless as to what to do. To this date none of the recalls have been accomplished. I notified Nissan USA and the dealership still was clueless and failed to act. Find yourself a good local mechanic and avoid the dealership. One last update on my faithful old Frontier. I sold ole Frank the Frontier. The truck was in great shape when I sold it. It was December 2016. I went to Nissan to look at their Frontiers. I could have gotten a nicely equipped Frontier cheaper than the Colorado, but the style just seemed so old and outdated. The gas mileage was worse than my 2003 Frontier, and I remembered my previous Nissan dealership dealings, so I said no. They offered me $4,000, for my 2003 Frontier. That was $2,000 less than the Chevy dealership. I bought a new Chevy Colorado. Whoever got my Frontier got a good old truck because there was nothing wrong with it. I went a dealership on December 31st 2016 and they offered me a good deal, so I upgraded. It's now May 2017, and if I could do it all over again, I would take back my Frontier and give them this Colorado. The Colorado is a very nice pickup with some great features, but at $30,000 it's much more than I need. If anyone showed up at my door with my old pickup, I would take back my Frontier and let them take over payments on my Chevy Colorado.