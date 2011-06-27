Used 2001 Nissan Frontier Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Most reliable vehicle we have ever owned amd6577 , 04/25/2014 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought this 2001 Frontier XE brand new in fall 2000. It has never been our primary vehicle, but has been driven almost daily since we've had it, and has made its fair share of several-hour trips. I cannot adequately describe how reliable and drama-free this truck has been. Our plan is to keep it forever! Report Abuse

The best truck I will ever own. chrischris70 , 01/30/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful My grandfather bought this truck in 2001 on 9-21, while he was on his only break back in town from helping clean up the 9-11 wreckage. This truck had 127,615 miles on it the day that it was totaled, and it held up very well every mile. Even after a 60 MPH crash it was running (very poorly I mind you, but running none the less) and I was able to drive it off of the road out of danger of further collisions. The wreck was not due to blind spots or and defect with the truck, it was do to the 72 year old woman who had no legal rights to be driving, pulling out in front of me while I was going highway speeds. The truck was always a great, dependable vehicle and I never had any issues with it. The visibility of this tuck, had helped me avoid many accidents. The dynamics of the vehicle allowed me to maneuver it to keep the accident from killing anyone, and I was successful ensring that there were no serious injuries, and the biggest injury being a black eye. The truck always got great gas mileage compared to other vehicles of similar years. I will miss this truck. It was a very reliable truck, and it had good dead start acceleration for if I needed it. I will be looking for another one if I can find one, and will be buying it because I trust and love this truck. I strongly recommend one.

Strictly Utilitarian devilsadvocate , 04/28/2008 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Nissan created the Frontier XE with reliability and function in mind. It eliminated all components that are prone to fail: power windows, locks and seats and created a truck made specifically to endure a very harsh work environment. I used it as a commuter and motorcycle hauler. For these activities it performed very well. Of the 40,000 miles I logged on this truck it spent not one hour in the shop aside routine maintenance. The larger Frontiers are designed for comfort and performance but the XE is as rugged as it gets. The interior is composed of durable plastics and rubber. The bench seat restricts the already small cab but is overall comfortable.

2001 Nissan Frontier thedevilsadvocate , 04/22/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This truck is rock solid - it was designed to work. The larger Frontiers are for play, this truck is entirely for utility. The gas mileage wasn't bad at about a consistent 22 mpg; I used it as a student commuter or to haul my motorcycles. I never had a single mechanical issue with this vehicle (I logged 60,000 miles!). The engine is very easy to work on (I used to be in mech.engineering), insurance is dirt cheap and the body panels are easily recoverable from eBay at decent prices. This truck is much like a Lego set if you ask me.