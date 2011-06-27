Used 2000 Nissan Frontier Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
nissan frontier
My dads 2000 nissan frontier 4x4 4 cyl manual has been the most reliable truck, he bought it new it has 260,000 miles everything in the truck is still all original has never been touched, same water pump,same thermostat,same clutch and pressure plate you name it its still all there. except for a cracked exhaust manifold i just replace a couple days ago. its been beat up bad its been threw water up to the hood waters coming in the truck but does not burn any oil at all for almost 300,000 miles no truck could ever last and have been beat up as this one has.
2000 nissan frontier
very nice truck just bought it a year a go and has not given me problems....no oil leaks no nothing ... fun to drive .... not a fan of the windows since there manual ... but engine and trans is good
Not the most powerful but very reliable
Positives: pretty good handling for compact truck, intuitive controls, extremely reliable Negatives: Power!!! (however it does have decent low end torque)
