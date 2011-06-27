  1. Home
Used 2000 Nissan Frontier Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Frontier
5(33%)4(67%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

nissan frontier

dfmcarlson, 05/28/2011
22 of 23 people found this review helpful

My dads 2000 nissan frontier 4x4 4 cyl manual has been the most reliable truck, he bought it new it has 260,000 miles everything in the truck is still all original has never been touched, same water pump,same thermostat,same clutch and pressure plate you name it its still all there. except for a cracked exhaust manifold i just replace a couple days ago. its been beat up bad its been threw water up to the hood waters coming in the truck but does not burn any oil at all for almost 300,000 miles no truck could ever last and have been beat up as this one has.

2000 nissan frontier

iphone956, 04/04/2012
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

very nice truck just bought it a year a go and has not given me problems....no oil leaks no nothing ... fun to drive .... not a fan of the windows since there manual ... but engine and trans is good

Not the most powerful but very reliable

Lucky23, 08/23/2004
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Positives: pretty good handling for compact truck, intuitive controls, extremely reliable Negatives: Power!!! (however it does have decent low end torque)

