Used 2000 Nissan Frontier Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Frontier
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG211516
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/24 mpg15/17 mpg15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/381.6 mi.291.0/329.8 mi.291.0/329.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.19.4 gal.19.4 gal.
Combined MPG211516
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5200 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.41.1 in.41.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.54.4 in.no
Rear head roomno37.8 in.no
Rear hip Roomno49.1 in.no
Rear leg roomno30.7 in.no
Measurements
Length196.1 in.193.1 in.196.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight3149 lbs.4108 lbs.3382 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.9.7 in.8.2 in.
Height62.6 in.65.9 in.65.9 in.
Wheel base116.1 in.116.1 in.116.1 in.
Width66.5 in.71.9 in.71.9 in.
Gross weightno5202 lbs.5202 lbs.
Maximum payloadnono1200.0 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Denim Blue
  • Sand Dune
  • Solar Yellow
  • Alpine Green
  • Aztec Red
  • Cloud White
  • Salsa
  • Charcoal Mist
  • Silver Ice
  • Super Black
  • Super Black
  • Cloud White
  • Solar Yellow
  • Aztec Red
  • Denim Blue
  • Sand Dune
  • Alpine Green
  • Charcoal Mist
  • Salsa
  • Silver Ice
  • Super Black
  • Aztec Red
  • Silver Ice
  • Salsa
  • Alpine Green
  • Charcoal Mist
  • Cloud White
  • Denim Blue
  • Sand Dune
  • Solar Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Beige
