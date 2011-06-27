Used 2000 Nissan Frontier Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|15
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/24 mpg
|15/17 mpg
|15/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|318.0/381.6 mi.
|291.0/329.8 mi.
|291.0/329.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|19.4 gal.
|19.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|15
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|154 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|3.3 l
|3.3 l
|Horsepower
|143 hp @ 5200 rpm
|170 hp @ 4800 rpm
|170 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.8 ft.
|38.7 ft.
|38.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|41.1 in.
|41.4 in.
|Front hip room
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.3 in.
|55.3 in.
|55.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear shoulder room
|54.4 in.
|54.4 in.
|no
|Rear head room
|no
|37.8 in.
|no
|Rear hip Room
|no
|49.1 in.
|no
|Rear leg room
|no
|30.7 in.
|no
|Measurements
|Length
|196.1 in.
|193.1 in.
|196.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3149 lbs.
|4108 lbs.
|3382 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.0 in.
|9.7 in.
|8.2 in.
|Height
|62.6 in.
|65.9 in.
|65.9 in.
|Wheel base
|116.1 in.
|116.1 in.
|116.1 in.
|Width
|66.5 in.
|71.9 in.
|71.9 in.
|Gross weight
|no
|5202 lbs.
|5202 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|no
|no
|1200.0 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Frontier
Related Used 2000 Nissan Frontier info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima
- Nissan NV Cargo 2019