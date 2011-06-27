Used 2000 Nissan Frontier Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

2000 Nissan Desert Runner 2000 Nissan Frontier , 05/09/2010 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Bought this truck used in 2001, it had 36,000 on it. Paid $10,500. It's been a great truck very reliable I currently have 165,000 miles on it and runs great. Fuel economy not so good 17-18 mpg. Tires last a long time with no alignment needed, just rotate and balance. I've used Amsoil Synthetics in it for years and change the oil every 15,000 miles. I use it as a service truck in my business and it's been a good work horse. Report Abuse

It's a great truck bond007 , 02/03/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful It's a great little truck. I've done a little stuff done to it I put a kn filter in it , e3 spark plugs , and a flowmaster with a bigger pipe. It's a fun truck to drive around town and gets up to speed pretty good when you want it to. It's doing great for having 150,000 miles on it. Just a oil change and it's good to go.

Does it all dragon3 , 04/04/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I just put my 2000 desert runner to pulling a 3000 lb. trailer, I modified the rear suspension and put in a weight distribution hitch on the 'ol frontier (w/v6 engine) and it works just fine. Great little truck. Wouldn't hesitate to recommend this truck (w/V6 engine).

I call this truck HIDALGO bud , 10/08/2016 XE V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB 5 of 5 people found this review helpful purchased used ,1 owner, 2 years old. Wrecked and repaired in the rear, having 89k on the odometer. Drove through floods, jumped it's own length once, hit a deer a 50mph , climbs nervous hills like a goat. runs like it's new. never never nerver lets me down. A rocket on the road, a tractor on the farm, an atv in the woods. Just got him a new clutch and rust free bed. Now, at 218k of West Virginia living... he still won't give up. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value