Used 1999 Nissan Frontier Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Nice quality truck Hooker , 03/18/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought this truck 5 years ago with 31,000 miles. I now have over 200,000 miles as I commute 200 a day to work and home. No major work preformed except for tires, oil changes, brakes and clutch (at 180,000 mile). Truck is comfortable for my daily trips. I average 30 miles per gallon on the highway with a standard tranny. Dependable truck!! Report Abuse

Good vehicle Ken , 10/28/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I purchased my truck new in 1999. I only have about 65,000 miles on it. I have not had a single problem with it in all these years. The air conditioner is just as cold today as it was the day I drove it off the lot. The car has not been back to the dealership since I bought it. I do change the oil/filter about every 5,000 miles. It still runs like a sewing machine. Gas mileage is about 19 in town and 24 on the highway (65 mph). Did have to replace factory radio. Report Abuse

Takes a licking, keeps on ticking! brownmanintexas , 01/30/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Truck purchased new in 2-99; traded in a buzzy bouncy crappy '98 regular cab Toyota Tacoma. What an upgrade! I love this truck. It has the 4 cylinder engine; as such acceleration is not comparable to gas guzzling V8's. BUT, go west of Kerr County where a 75 MPH speed limit is common. 85MPH in 5th with 24 MPG is no problem with this high revving 16 valve engine. Engine is exceptionally smooth and quiet at speed. Throw away the OEM Firestones and OEM shocks. Buy 4 Bridgestone AT Revos tires and Gabriel Max-Control shocks. Then, enjoy this inexpensive and extraordinary tough little truck. I do. Report Abuse

My Datsun frontier King cab Monster Man , 04/26/2015 XE V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB 2 of 4 people found this review helpful I have a 1999 Datsun frontier King cab Iim putting a 3" body lift with 32" /11.50 /15 I love this truck because I could do anything to it . If any one wants to get a truck and put it together any frontier 2000 and under will Do . Report Abuse