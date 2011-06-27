  1. Home
Used 1990 Nissan Axxess XE Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Axxess
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.8/412.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
Front leg room38.6 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room58.6 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity36 cu.ft.
Length171.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight2877 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height64.6 in.
Maximum payload1308.0 lbs.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width66.5 in.
