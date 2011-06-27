  1. Home
Used 2015 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/576.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Torque251 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,350
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,350
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,350
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Trunk Sub Floor Organizer and Kitsyes
5-Piece Floor Mats Plus Trunk Matyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,350
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,350
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Security Lightingyes
Chrome Body Side Moldingsyes
Rear Spoileryes
Premium Paintyes
Body Color Body Side Moldingsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Length191.5 in.
Curb weight3447 lbs.
Gross weight4381 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
Maximum payload934 lbs.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Cayenne Red
  • Gun Metallic
  • Java Metallic
  • Saharan Stone
  • Storm Blue
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,350
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
