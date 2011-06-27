Used 2011 Nissan Altima Sedan Consumer Reviews

2011 Altima w/ SL package altimaowner6 , 04/30/2011 43 of 43 people found this review helpful I recently purchased a 4-cyl. 2011 Altima with the SL package and the Bose premium sound package w/ backup camera. I love this car and I am very happy with my decision after putting about 500 miles on it. I was on the fence between the Sonata and the Altima for a while, but ultimately decided I liked the styling and smooth ride of the Altima better. A small part of me wishes I went with the V6 but it was signifiantly more money and I wouldn't be averaging 26 miles per gallon as I am with the 4 cylinder. The 4-cyl. offers plenty of power 95% of the time. I recommend the SL package and Bose system which produces outstanding sound quality, and I would also add a spoiler. Report Abuse

Perfect Mate :) cars_geek , 06/12/2011 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I had this car for more than a month, and I did cruise till now about 2500KM, compared to its main competitors (Camry, Mazda6, Accord), it is overall having the magical formula that those 3 competitors couldn't mix perfectly. It is Stylish, high performance, comfortable, excellent cargo space, fantastic 9-speakers Bose sound, and great fuel economy. And add to all that, it has a very very good dealer here in UAE. If you are looking for a family sedan, or a stylish young car, Nissan Altima has the perfect blend. Report Abuse

I am in love!! mrsrrn21 , 02/27/2011 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I recently purchased the Nissan Altima 2.5 S. This was the first time I purchased a new vehicle and I did my research and test drove many cars. I drove the Camry, Optima, Cruze, Mazda 3, Fusion, etc, but I knew when I sat in the Altima that it was made for me. This car out did the competition in style, performance, and the fact that it was just fun to drive. The CVT is smooth and I barely notice when the car is shifting gears. The features are stylish and I love the intelligent key technology. The inside is sleek and classy. There is plenty of leg room in the back! So far, I am avg. 25 MPG city, stop and go driving, which is great! Im in love! Will do another review later in the year. Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Altima Super Black

Scarlet Ember Tintcoat

Storm Blue

Gun Metallic

Glacier White

Brilliant Silver Metallic

Deep Blue Pearl

Sunset Drift ChromaFlair BUILD AT CPO.NissanUSA.com CPO.NissanUSA.com

Smooth, quiet ride reedy06 , 07/14/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Searched for a roomy family sedan with power, good fuel economy, comfort, latest technology all while having a smooth and quiet ride. After online research, we test drove the Volvo S60 T5, Hyundai Sonata LTD, Buick Regal CXL, Acura TSX w/NAV, and the Toyota Camry XLE. Given our strict criteria, the Altima SR V6 beat the competition. The CVT engine is something that you need to drive to experience. This car is by far the quietest ride in the backseat than any of the others we drove. After 1,000 miles, we are getting 25 mpg in combined highway and local driving. The bluetooth handsfree system and iPod connectivity was the best we found amongst the cars we tested. Report Abuse