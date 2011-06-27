Used 2011 Nissan Altima Sedan Consumer Reviews
2011 Altima w/ SL package
I recently purchased a 4-cyl. 2011 Altima with the SL package and the Bose premium sound package w/ backup camera. I love this car and I am very happy with my decision after putting about 500 miles on it. I was on the fence between the Sonata and the Altima for a while, but ultimately decided I liked the styling and smooth ride of the Altima better. A small part of me wishes I went with the V6 but it was signifiantly more money and I wouldn't be averaging 26 miles per gallon as I am with the 4 cylinder. The 4-cyl. offers plenty of power 95% of the time. I recommend the SL package and Bose system which produces outstanding sound quality, and I would also add a spoiler.
Perfect Mate :)
I had this car for more than a month, and I did cruise till now about 2500KM, compared to its main competitors (Camry, Mazda6, Accord), it is overall having the magical formula that those 3 competitors couldn't mix perfectly. It is Stylish, high performance, comfortable, excellent cargo space, fantastic 9-speakers Bose sound, and great fuel economy. And add to all that, it has a very very good dealer here in UAE. If you are looking for a family sedan, or a stylish young car, Nissan Altima has the perfect blend.
I am in love!!
I recently purchased the Nissan Altima 2.5 S. This was the first time I purchased a new vehicle and I did my research and test drove many cars. I drove the Camry, Optima, Cruze, Mazda 3, Fusion, etc, but I knew when I sat in the Altima that it was made for me. This car out did the competition in style, performance, and the fact that it was just fun to drive. The CVT is smooth and I barely notice when the car is shifting gears. The features are stylish and I love the intelligent key technology. The inside is sleek and classy. There is plenty of leg room in the back! So far, I am avg. 25 MPG city, stop and go driving, which is great! Im in love! Will do another review later in the year.
Smooth, quiet ride
Searched for a roomy family sedan with power, good fuel economy, comfort, latest technology all while having a smooth and quiet ride. After online research, we test drove the Volvo S60 T5, Hyundai Sonata LTD, Buick Regal CXL, Acura TSX w/NAV, and the Toyota Camry XLE. Given our strict criteria, the Altima SR V6 beat the competition. The CVT engine is something that you need to drive to experience. This car is by far the quietest ride in the backseat than any of the others we drove. After 1,000 miles, we are getting 25 mpg in combined highway and local driving. The bluetooth handsfree system and iPod connectivity was the best we found amongst the cars we tested.
Want to hate it... but just can't...
Ok... Here's the deal... The only way to go with an Altima is the 3.5 V6. After reliability and quality issues with our 03 3.5 SE, I swore, never again for Nissan. The 03 was quick and also luxurious, but simultaneously felt like it could just explode at any minute. Example: We spent $1,700 on electrical issues (straw that broke the camel's back) "NEVER AGAIN!" I shouted. Until.... My wife started wanting another one. "Here we go" I thought. Surprisingly though, the 2011 consumer reviews were overwhelmingly positive. Did Nissan really up their game? We took a chance and bought high mileage, but seemingly well kept one. (High mileage, as in 148,000). I've got to say, it's been a great car. Styling is not my favorite as Mr. Magoo could even tell that it's going to date fairly quickly with all of it's Transfomer's body lines, however, premium wheels seem to help aesthetics tremendously. Bottom line, I set out desiring to utterly despise this car, but it's just not possible. After 2 years of ownership, all we've had done is brakes, oil changes and a new set of tires. Nissan has proven to me that automakers can change.
