Used 2008 Nissan Altima Sedan Consumer Reviews

Most reliable car with great mpg

brianarm, 10/12/2011
53 of 54 people found this review helpful

I bought my altima new for under 20K. I now have 50K miles on it and have had only 1 issue. The bolt holding the alternator broke, the fix cost me $75 because the threads were stripped. I am still on my original tires though I do need to replace the fronts now. I calculate actual gas mileage myself and average 28 mpg in mainly city driving. So I go about 560 miles between fill ups (sweet). Car is plenty quick enough and was a lot faster than accord or camry (which I test drove). CVT is smooth and zero probs. I'm also 6'1 and have no problem with headroom or entry exit of vehicle. There's a reason this car is such a great seller, it's an auto mechanics enemy.....

Altima CVT Transmission Problems

Oblique, 07/23/2010
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

Ironically what attracted me to the Altima besides its styling was the CVT (Continuously Varible Transmission) which is a new style automatic with a belt inside instead of gears. It is smooth but not reliable or durable. After just 55,000 miles the transmission began to act up on warmer days especially in stop and go traffic. The dealer just said, "oh that can't happen. They reset the check engine light and charged me to replace the fluid (60K service) and the very next week it got worse, check engine light on all the time. They spent 5 hours telling me a new transmission would be covered under the extended warranty. I am trading this troubled CVT Altima in on a HONDA Accord! CYA, CVT!

altima issues

islander12, 01/07/2012
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Any issues that I have have with my 2009 Altima i just had to google and found them very quickly online. Three issues, Push start, transmission and leak in the moon roof all were listed as a problem. Nissan covered all repairs except for the moonroof. Disappointing because only had 36000 miles as of 2012 and bought the car based on consumer reports.

The 2008 is GREAT!

Katrina L. Williams, 10/09/2015
3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I brought this car brand new in 2008. I have Loved this body style of car since it first launched!! Having been a 4 cylinder girl most of my life, I wanted something with a little KICK, so I opted for the 3.5 SL. Black heated leather seats, Sunroof, 6 Disc Bose stereo, the works for that year. I have fallen in love with this vehicle time and time again. The take off is phenomenal and year to date, i've only had to replace brakes, Battery, and tires. I keep the oil changed and keep her exterior clean. Although she is a 'low-rider' she still proves herself to be worthy time and time again. I have never had any issues with the mechanics of the push start, although 7 years later, I am having difficulties with the motor on the windows (to be expected), and for some odd reason the back left passenger door is beginning to hold water when it rains. Other than that she is THE PERFECT VEHICLE. Gas mileage is ok, but I'm still loving the CVT transmission. When I first purchased her, she didn't get much play, as she was 'the second vehicle', but with just over 72,000 miles and daily commutes over 2 hours per day, she's handling Well.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
sporty little economy car

Chris, 12/11/2015
2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I bought this car over 7 years ago, and it has taken us on several trips without any issues. Other than a new battery from time to time and oil changes often, this car has been great to us. Just recently, on a trip to Florida, I noticed the transmission was slipping a bit and the cruise control would not work because the sensor de-activated it, and the engine light came on. I pulled into a autozone store and they checked it quickly and advised that the transmission needed to be repaired or replaced. I drove the car a little slower on the last leg of the trip home without any problems. When I got home, I researched the site about complaints on certain cars, and discovered that the Altima had some issues. To my surprise the transmission had a 120Kmile warranty and my car had a little over 105K miles on it. I took it to Carriage Nissan in Gainesville Ga. and Alex, the service person gave me Great news. The transmission needed to be replaced and it was covered, 100%. He ordered a new transmission and the following day it arrived and I dropped my car off and was given a brand new Altima while mine was being fixed. two days later , my car was ready and just like they said, no charge and the loaner car was free. I cannot say enough of how well they treated me and Nissan's warranties are legit. I'm looking forward to a couple more years out of the car, and they definitely made that possible. This is the best 17 thousand dollars I ever spent.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
