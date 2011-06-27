Used 2008 Nissan Altima Sedan Consumer Reviews

Most reliable car with great mpg brianarm , 10/12/2011 53 of 54 people found this review helpful I bought my altima new for under 20K. I now have 50K miles on it and have had only 1 issue. The bolt holding the alternator broke, the fix cost me $75 because the threads were stripped. I am still on my original tires though I do need to replace the fronts now. I calculate actual gas mileage myself and average 28 mpg in mainly city driving. So I go about 560 miles between fill ups (sweet). Car is plenty quick enough and was a lot faster than accord or camry (which I test drove). CVT is smooth and zero probs. I'm also 6'1 and have no problem with headroom or entry exit of vehicle. There's a reason this car is such a great seller, it's an auto mechanics enemy..... Report Abuse

Altima CVT Transmission Problems Oblique , 07/23/2010 24 of 25 people found this review helpful Ironically what attracted me to the Altima besides its styling was the CVT (Continuously Varible Transmission) which is a new style automatic with a belt inside instead of gears. It is smooth but not reliable or durable. After just 55,000 miles the transmission began to act up on warmer days especially in stop and go traffic. The dealer just said, "oh that can't happen. They reset the check engine light and charged me to replace the fluid (60K service) and the very next week it got worse, check engine light on all the time. They spent 5 hours telling me a new transmission would be covered under the extended warranty. I am trading this troubled CVT Altima in on a HONDA Accord! CYA, CVT! Report Abuse

altima issues islander12 , 01/07/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Any issues that I have have with my 2009 Altima i just had to google and found them very quickly online. Three issues, Push start, transmission and leak in the moon roof all were listed as a problem. Nissan covered all repairs except for the moonroof. Disappointing because only had 36000 miles as of 2012 and bought the car based on consumer reports. Report Abuse

The 2008 is GREAT! Katrina L. Williams , 10/09/2015 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I brought this car brand new in 2008. I have Loved this body style of car since it first launched!! Having been a 4 cylinder girl most of my life, I wanted something with a little KICK, so I opted for the 3.5 SL. Black heated leather seats, Sunroof, 6 Disc Bose stereo, the works for that year. I have fallen in love with this vehicle time and time again. The take off is phenomenal and year to date, i've only had to replace brakes, Battery, and tires. I keep the oil changed and keep her exterior clean. Although she is a 'low-rider' she still proves herself to be worthy time and time again. I have never had any issues with the mechanics of the push start, although 7 years later, I am having difficulties with the motor on the windows (to be expected), and for some odd reason the back left passenger door is beginning to hold water when it rains. Other than that she is THE PERFECT VEHICLE. Gas mileage is ok, but I'm still loving the CVT transmission. When I first purchased her, she didn't get much play, as she was 'the second vehicle', but with just over 72,000 miles and daily commutes over 2 hours per day, she's handling Well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse