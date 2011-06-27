Used 2004 Nissan Altima Sedan Consumer Reviews

Not Too Shabby PJ , 06/29/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought the car slightly used, and I've only had two minor problems with it, both outside of warranty. First, the radio, which Nissan replaced, rather gave me a gift certificate to Circuit City, which turned out to be a better deal. Second was the CPI, which Nissan fixed at a highly discounted rate. The car has been a true workhorse for me. Multiple trips almost the length of the East Coast and one cross country trip. I've put a little aver 80,000 miles on the car in less than 4 years. Other than the radio and CPI, I have yet to do more than just regular upkeep on the car, and I am very hard on cars. I'd definitely recommend the Altima to a friend, and would definitely buy another. Report Abuse

Great first starter car! Hailey Adamson , 11/11/2015 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I got this car when I turned 16 and I have had this car for 6 years now. I got it will 100,000 miles on it and I'm up to 168,000 miles on it and it has run so smooth! I only bring it into the dealership to get routine checkups and once I had to take it in because my engine was rattling which was due to a loose part, which I guess is a frequent problem with this car. It was a 200 dollar repair and thats the only issue I've had on it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2004 Altima 2.5L SL Bugeye , 08/03/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful After 150,000 miles, this car still runs and rides like new. The 2.5 L, 4 sp automatic has plenty of pep and delivers an average of 27 mpg for this daily commuter. The ride is smooth and handling is above average. There is plenty of head and leg room front and back, the seats are comfortable, and the Bose sound system is fantastic. Maintenance has been minimal, replacing the front right wheel bearing at 90,000 (extended warranty work) and the crankshaft position sensor at 102,000 ($120 parts and labor). I replaced the upper motor mount and idler pulley at 135K in 1 hour for less than $100. The road noise is the only thing that I can say bad about this car. This car has given us great service. Report Abuse

185K and going strong deanriley , 10/14/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful After 185,000 miles, this car still runs and rides like new. The 2.5 L, 4 sp automatic has plenty of pep and delivers an average of 27 mpg for this daily commuter. The ride is smooth and handling is above average. There is plenty of head and leg room front and back, the seats are comfortable, and the Bose sound system is fantastic. Maintenance has been minimal, replacing the front right wheel bearing at 90K, crankshaft position sensor at 102K, upper motor mount and idler pulley at 135K and rear wheel bearings at 175K. The road noise is the only thing that I can say bad about this car. This car has given us great service. Report Abuse