Used 2000 Nissan Altima Sedan Consumer Reviews

It has 200,000km and lady-driven (which also means lady-maintained...lol). avroarrow , 04/23/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought this car from a family member for $1000 so the price was right but it did need a lot of TLC. Things that I've replaced so far: CAT at manifold, knock sensor, MAF sensor, 02 sensor, rad, complete rear brakes. Other problems: Leaking A/C system (hopefully I've fixed that) wiring defect in the spoiler light (I'll fix that soon). The oil filter is impossible to change without putting the car on a hoist, over a pit or on jack stands/ramps. The PCV valve is hidden under the intake manifold and will require hours to change. The shifter light also needs replacing. If I wasn't a DIYer, I'd be broke, but I am a DIYer and now that I've done these repairs, it will go another 200,000km for sure. Report Abuse

360,000 miles and still goind strong ahunt , 10/10/2018 XE 4dr Sedan 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I love my Altima, even with 360,000 miles it is still reliable, it has never broken down on me! I bought it used with 80,000 miles, I plan to get to 400,000 miles! Report Abuse

Review JCH , 06/08/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful it has been enjoyable. The only items that have been replaced on this vehicle in the nearly 9 years of ownership, are normally replaceable items. It has been a very solid performer. I have no regrets. Report Abuse

Best car I've ever owned michelle , 02/24/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought the 2000 Nissan Altima GXE in 2004, when it had about 60k miles. It now has 119K, and has been, without a doubt, the most reliable, trouble-free car I've ever owned. And I've owned about 20. I just had to do a distributor last week, but that was the first real repair I've had. Oh, and for some reason, I end up doing motor mounts every other year, but I like a very quiet, vibration free car, so it might just be me. The Nissan mechanic said the '99 and '00 model years of this car were the absolute best. I agree. In fact, I'm thinking about moving up to a 2005, but I'm afraid it won't be as good as the 2000 has been to me. If you can't afford headaches, buy this car. Report Abuse