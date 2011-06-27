  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Altima
  4. Used 2000 Nissan Altima
  5. Used 2000 Nissan Altima Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Nissan Altima Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Altima
5(54%)4(38%)3(6%)2(0%)1(2%)
4.4
65 reviews
Write a review
See all Altimas for sale
List Price Estimate
$995 - $2,509
Used Altima for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...13

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

It has 200,000km and lady-driven (which also means lady-maintained...lol).

avroarrow, 04/23/2011
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Bought this car from a family member for $1000 so the price was right but it did need a lot of TLC. Things that I've replaced so far: CAT at manifold, knock sensor, MAF sensor, 02 sensor, rad, complete rear brakes. Other problems: Leaking A/C system (hopefully I've fixed that) wiring defect in the spoiler light (I'll fix that soon). The oil filter is impossible to change without putting the car on a hoist, over a pit or on jack stands/ramps. The PCV valve is hidden under the intake manifold and will require hours to change. The shifter light also needs replacing. If I wasn't a DIYer, I'd be broke, but I am a DIYer and now that I've done these repairs, it will go another 200,000km for sure.

Report Abuse
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Altima
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

360,000 miles and still goind strong

ahunt, 10/10/2018
XE 4dr Sedan
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I love my Altima, even with 360,000 miles it is still reliable, it has never broken down on me! I bought it used with 80,000 miles, I plan to get to 400,000 miles!

Report Abuse

Review

JCH, 06/08/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

it has been enjoyable. The only items that have been replaced on this vehicle in the nearly 9 years of ownership, are normally replaceable items. It has been a very solid performer. I have no regrets.

Report Abuse
Ad
Build Your Altima
BUILD AT CPO.NissanUSA.comCPO.NissanUSA.com

Best car I've ever owned

michelle, 02/24/2009
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought the 2000 Nissan Altima GXE in 2004, when it had about 60k miles. It now has 119K, and has been, without a doubt, the most reliable, trouble-free car I've ever owned. And I've owned about 20. I just had to do a distributor last week, but that was the first real repair I've had. Oh, and for some reason, I end up doing motor mounts every other year, but I like a very quiet, vibration free car, so it might just be me. The Nissan mechanic said the '99 and '00 model years of this car were the absolute best. I agree. In fact, I'm thinking about moving up to a 2005, but I'm afraid it won't be as good as the 2000 has been to me. If you can't afford headaches, buy this car.

Report Abuse

BEWARE THE INTAKE MANIFOLD GASKET .....

former nissan lover, 03/10/2009
12 of 18 people found this review helpful

Was very happy right up til recently when my air intake manifold gasket was found to be leaking, causing the car to have a rough idle and possibly burn the #4 cylinder due to an engine hotspot. Great. Engine light will come on, and repair bill will be around $800, as it is an 8-9 hour job my Nissan dealer told me, and will happen again and again as the hot spot in the engine causing the burning is not able to be fixed.

Report Abuse
12345...13
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Altimas for sale

Related Used 2000 Nissan Altima Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles