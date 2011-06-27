Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Consumer Reviews
Love my New-Used Nissan 370Z Roadster!
You need to be short and small to own this car. It can be tough to get in and out of. Also, forget being able to put the seats back to rest. There is no storage, so hope you don't need to travel. That being said, this car is awesome. It is amazingly fast, and takes curves sweet! I am so happy with the car (despite the rough ride, which is standard with most sports cars). I love having the top down and seeing people give me thumbs up, nods, or a "nice car". I wish it was a little more roomy, but what do you expect for a sports car. The dealership I purchased the car from was amazing. They were willing to work with me and gave me quite a bit for my trade in to make this car affordable for me. I can truly say when it comes to buying another car, I will use this dealer again! And the Nissan. I don't see myself parting with it any time soon. :) Cheers Roadsters.
After 1 year &2600 miles and top is beyond repair
A piece of plastic felt off from within the top damaged the headliner. Under warranty repair, the headliner was replaced. In the process, the outter top was damaged and needed replacement. Three attempts and with each attempt further damage was done to the top. Holes were drilled onto the frame to tie the top down and the top could not be fully attched to the frame. The gasket also could not be fully attached to the frame either. repair advisor at dealer informed me that this likely can never be repaired. The top opening and closing mechanism failed complete at the end. I have been out of the car for 6 weeks. At the end traded in the piece of trash. I ended up taking a lost of $15000 and traded in this piece of trash.
Not bad if you don't look at the paint
BUYER BEWARE! I purchased my 2014 with a potential minor paint issue that has become a nightmare. The ENTIRE clear coat is separating from the paint. Some of it looks like a frosty pattern, other parts look bubbled. Nissan will not make this issue right, claiming that RAIN caused this issue with the clear coat. RAIN?! I have owned many cars, and rain has never damaged my clear coat. I have never regretted a car purchase as much as this one.
To Zee or not to Zee
You become the car
Easy on the gas pedal! Only use premium gas.
