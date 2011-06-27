Used 2006 Nissan 350Z Consumer Reviews

Nissan finally made something right SOJ , 11/09/2006 11 of 11 people found this review helpful The Nissan 350z. What a beautiful car. I used to own a 1996 300zx. That was a pure driving pleasure. The 2006 350z takes after that exact vehicle. This car handles great, is fun to drive and gets pretty decent gas mileage with my heavy foot. I am always pulling between 370-390 each tank of gas, and thats city driving! Vehicle has power to spare in every gear, virtually no lag what so ever! You hit the gas and you're gone. Awesome vehicle, good job Nissan. All this coming from a die hard Toyota man. About time they bring that Supra back huh? Anyways for 30k, you can't beat this vehicle.. Report Abuse

It's been fun, but.... Z_Owner , 01/11/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I've had my manual 2006 350Z Touring Convertible for 4 years, been fun but expected higher quality & reliability for $40k. Good-Fun car to drive, great styling, always turns heads. Good power, good mileage. I don't drive it very hard, it's a commute vehicle, but have pushed the speed and cornering a few times and had a blast. Bad-The stock tires had to be replaced after 26k miles ($700). Constant reliability problems (not including small items under $50), in a short 4 years, I've experienced a cracked drive shaft, cracked convertible top, bubbled coating on both door handles, failed convertible top mechanism, belt replacement after 2.5 years, interior paint degrading & peeling off Report Abuse

I know, I have one harold , 03/02/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The body style is what renders the most compliments from friends. The performance is wonderful. The best car i've owned. Fifty five years old florida man Report Abuse

No Longer Needed a Truck EJ , 01/09/2008 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Great fun to drive! The car has super handling and accelerates better than expected. I use it as a daily driver to commute about 15 miles to work each way... never looked so forward to driving to work and going home before. Report Abuse