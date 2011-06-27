Used 1996 Nissan 240SX Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great Sports Car anvildesign , 07/29/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a great handling car. The motor is truly underpowered - but fun to drive. I've had it for 3 years and not one problem. I truly recommend a 240 if you are looking for a reliable fun to drive car. Report Abuse

i love my car shift_slide , 07/27/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful i had the opportunity to purchase one of these amazing cars right after high school and it's been the best first car if you're into cars. it handles great stock but put a new suspension under it and you will keep up with or beat most cars in the corners, provided you know what you're doing. the torque is more than most 4 cyl can dream of, and it has a nice powerband up to 5500. though a set of cams can fix this rather nicely. all in all i love my 240 and though i have tried to sell her 4 times i just can never do it. its a great car and im saddened that people didnt buy more of them when they were new so nissan would have kept building them.

My First Car Jaxieoh , 06/25/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I searched for over a year in 2001 trying to track down one of these in my area. I knew I wanted a rare car and something with style and the 240sx was exactly that. I've had mine for 7 years with no major issues, just some regular maintenance. This is definitely a reliable car and if and when the time comes to get a new car I can only assume that other vehicles will fall far below the expectations and reliability that my 240 has given me. It's like I'm talking about a friend but truly.. this car really is, because its never let me down.

1996 Nissan 240SX SXManiac , 04/08/2007 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I've had my car for a little over 4 years now and and I love it. It's far from stock form now though with the Japanese SR20det motor with 14 lbs of boost and doing about 300 hp at the wheels and lowered 2". I've replaced the hood, trunk, mirrors and other parts with carbon fiber pieces to lighten it up and everywhere I go in it, I get people checking it out and loving it.