  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 240SX
  4. Used 1990 Nissan 240SX
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Nissan 240SX Features & Specs

More about the 1990 240SX
Overview
See 240SX Inventory
See 240SX Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2020
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/381.6 mi.286.2/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG2020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque152 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm152 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5600 rpm140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.30.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.42.0 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.50.7 in.
Front shoulder room52.0 in.52.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.5 in.33.3 in.
Rear hip Room42.4 in.44.3 in.
Rear leg room23.8 in.23.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.51.8 in.
Measurements
Length178.0 in.178.0 in.
Curb weight2728 lbs.2684 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.6 cu.ft.14.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.4.3 in.
Height50.8 in.50.8 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.97.4 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.
See 240SX InventorySee 240SX Inventory

Related Used 1990 Nissan 240SX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles