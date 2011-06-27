Used 1990 Nissan 240SX Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Transmission
|Drive Type
|Cylinders
|Combined MPG
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Transmission
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|Fuel tank capacity
|Combined MPG
|Fuel type
|Engine
|Torque
|Base engine size
|Horsepower
|Turning circle
|Base engine type
|Cylinders
|Safety
|head airbags
|side-mounted airbags
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|Front leg room
|Front hip room
|Front shoulder room
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|34.5 in.
|33.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|42.4 in.
|44.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|23.8 in.
|23.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.0 in.
|51.8 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|Curb weight
|2728 lbs.
|2684 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.6 cu.ft.
|14.2 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|Height
|Wheel base
|Width
