  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Raider
  4. Used 2007 Mitsubishi Raider
  5. Used 2007 Mitsubishi Raider Double Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Mitsubishi Raider Double Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Raider
5(31%)4(46%)3(23%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.1
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good deal

lajestut, 10/01/2009
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Just bought the truck. Was looking for value, and found it in this truck. Original MSRP was $29.5K, but I bought mine for $13.2K, with only 21,000 miles on the odo. Lucky to have found this one. Used Dakotas are selling for more. I guess not too many are aware of this truck. If you're in the market for a Dakota, definitely look at the Mitsu. It's the same truck underneath. By the way, checking the internet is the way to go. My truck was stickered on the lot for $17.9K.

Report Abuse

Rain Rain Go Away

wishididnotbuy, 04/15/2015
LS 4dr Double Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Bought a 2007 Raider and when it rains...it rains inside the truck on the passenger side floorboard. According to Mitsubishi, I am the only one with this problem! Lucky Me

Report Abuse

2007 Raider

Gil, 04/17/2008
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Great truck for the price. The only complaint I have is that it has some road noise. Other than that I love it.

Report Abuse

2007 Raider 4WD Double Cab (3.7)

Rik, 12/04/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I've now had this truck for over two years and have used it both as a truck and for transportation. I've had no problems with it. As a matter of fact it is a well built truck with a great design inside and out. I would like a bit more performance (power and fuel economy) and recently installed the K&N filter. I'm curious if adding a performance cat back system would help.

Report Abuse

Great in the V8

frank, 03/16/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I absolutely love the Mitsu. I have had it 7 months and already have over 12,000 on the odo. I haul my boat and trailer with ease and haul cargo around pretty nimbly. It is a great truck to work in or style in, especially if you don't want the hassle of trying to drive around and park in a full size pickup.

Report Abuse
