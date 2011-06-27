Used 2007 Mitsubishi Raider Double Cab Consumer Reviews

Good deal lajestut , 10/01/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Just bought the truck. Was looking for value, and found it in this truck. Original MSRP was $29.5K, but I bought mine for $13.2K, with only 21,000 miles on the odo. Lucky to have found this one. Used Dakotas are selling for more. I guess not too many are aware of this truck. If you're in the market for a Dakota, definitely look at the Mitsu. It's the same truck underneath. By the way, checking the internet is the way to go. My truck was stickered on the lot for $17.9K. Report Abuse

Rain Rain Go Away wishididnotbuy , 04/15/2015 LS 4dr Double Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought a 2007 Raider and when it rains...it rains inside the truck on the passenger side floorboard. According to Mitsubishi, I am the only one with this problem! Lucky Me Report Abuse

2007 Raider Gil , 04/17/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Great truck for the price. The only complaint I have is that it has some road noise. Other than that I love it. Report Abuse

2007 Raider 4WD Double Cab (3.7) Rik , 12/04/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've now had this truck for over two years and have used it both as a truck and for transportation. I've had no problems with it. As a matter of fact it is a well built truck with a great design inside and out. I would like a bit more performance (power and fuel economy) and recently installed the K&N filter. I'm curious if adding a performance cat back system would help. Report Abuse