Used 2007 Mitsubishi Raider Double Cab Consumer Reviews
Good deal
Just bought the truck. Was looking for value, and found it in this truck. Original MSRP was $29.5K, but I bought mine for $13.2K, with only 21,000 miles on the odo. Lucky to have found this one. Used Dakotas are selling for more. I guess not too many are aware of this truck. If you're in the market for a Dakota, definitely look at the Mitsu. It's the same truck underneath. By the way, checking the internet is the way to go. My truck was stickered on the lot for $17.9K.
Rain Rain Go Away
Bought a 2007 Raider and when it rains...it rains inside the truck on the passenger side floorboard. According to Mitsubishi, I am the only one with this problem! Lucky Me
2007 Raider
Great truck for the price. The only complaint I have is that it has some road noise. Other than that I love it.
2007 Raider 4WD Double Cab (3.7)
I've now had this truck for over two years and have used it both as a truck and for transportation. I've had no problems with it. As a matter of fact it is a well built truck with a great design inside and out. I would like a bit more performance (power and fuel economy) and recently installed the K&N filter. I'm curious if adding a performance cat back system would help.
Great in the V8
I absolutely love the Mitsu. I have had it 7 months and already have over 12,000 on the odo. I haul my boat and trailer with ease and haul cargo around pretty nimbly. It is a great truck to work in or style in, especially if you don't want the hassle of trying to drive around and park in a full size pickup.
