2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SP Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Outlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,495
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,495
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.2/458.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,495
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower166 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,495
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,495
Popular Value Packageyes
Cargo Mat Packageyes
All Weather Packageyes
LED Illumination Packageyes
Towing Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,495
satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,495
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,495
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,495
Accessory Tonneau Coveryes
Accessory Carpeted Floormats and Portfolioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,495
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,495
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,495
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,495
Accessory Alloy Fuel Dooryes
Accessory Hood Protectoryes
Accessory Body Side Moldingsyes
Accessory Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
Accessory LED Foglightsyes
Accessory Sunroof Wind Deflectoryes
Accessory Roof Spoileryes
Accessory All Weather Floormatsyes
Accessory Black Lug Nut and Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,495
Maximum cargo capacity61.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3472 lbs.
Gross weight4861 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1389 lbs.
Length184.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height67.3 in.
EPA interior volume136.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,495
Exterior Colors
  • Alloy Silver Metallic
  • Quartz Brown Metallic
  • Red Diamond
  • Labrador Black Metallic
  • Pearl White
  • Mercury Gray Metallic
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,495
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,495
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,495
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
