Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV Consumer Reviews

Still no complaints tjacob1273 , 07/12/2015 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful After 94000 miles the only repairs so far are for recalls. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Honest Little Family Car Jesse Coley , 07/24/2015 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful *Revised July 2019* Condensed, edited, and simplified; Purchased new for several thousand less than MSRP and driven hard for past four years on numerous road trips across the southern and central United States with multiple adults and multiple children. Reliable: Stuff works and it always works, only been to dealership for safety recall on parking brake and standard maintenance stuff except for a weird thing that happened early on where a police lidar gun "confused" the keyless ignition (long story, dealership couldn't find anything wrong but suspected the cop had the gun set too "hot"); AC: Mitsubishi makes automotive HVAC systems for OEM market, so you get top shelf stuff here at a discount; Fuel Mileage: Mid-twentys MPG around town, over 30mpg if you keep it under 70mph on the highway, but 26mpg at 80 is pretty good too; Transmission: CVT is probably one of the best on the market- It is programmed to do what CVTs do best and that's keep the engine in the "sweet spot" (and not pretend it's a regular automatic which defeats the whole purpose), the droning noise can be annoying, the "sport" setting is useful for engine braking (the manual even recommends it!); Engine: 2.4 liter long stroke four cylinder is typical Mitsubishi style powerplant- kinda noisy, paired well with transmission, loves to rev high, can cruise at 80mph all day long, plenty of torque for hills; Tires: OEM tires are made for fuel mileage and nothing else, upgraded to Yokohamas around 30,000 miles and car handles and rides like a dream; Stereo: Base stereo sounds great, not sure the Rockford Fosgate upgrade would bring much more to the table other than a subwoofer; Styling: 2015 was best year in my opinion, I don't like the styling for 2016 and later; Suspension: Tough! Potholes? This thing eats potholes (and curbs) for breakfast! Comfortable ride, too; Interior: Seats four medium adults comfortably with two children and optionally a third child in middle row center seat in a pinch, seat fabric is durable and easy to clean, front seats are very comfortable for long trips, third row is easy to access and fold away, hidden storage compartments abound; Exterior: Orange (copper) paint looks great but it is thin! Chips and scratches come easily, but I've come to accept it, besides- it adds "character"; Summary: This car is unapologetically Japanese. Not only was it made in Japan, but it was made for Japan. This is not a Toyota Highlander wannabe, it's not even a RAV4 wannabe, this is an OUTLANDER and I think its pretty cool. If you need a family car that can do a little bit of everything and take a beating, this is it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Perfect Crossover ~ Perfect Price too_trendy_1 , 03/30/2015 ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 39 of 40 people found this review helpful I had to get rid of my money pit Volvo XC90, my family needed a vehicle that would work for us, which also included a Bluetooth....and BAM the Mitsubishi Outlander popped up in my search...You can't beat the price! The gas mileage is amazing! the room in this thing is beyond our expectations! I have two carseats in the back, everyone is comfortable and happy..the backup camera is awesome! the push start is so handy with two little ones, the days of trying to find your car keys when jungle two little ones are over! the ECO MODE is fantastic! It feels so safe! I got the 10 year/100K mile bumper to bumper warranty, I will have this puppy for along time! very happy! A+ Report Abuse

Awesomeness on 4 wheels John , 10/25/2015 GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I normally would never have purchased a Mitsubishi anything but, while in Europe for work, I rented this model on 2 separate occasions. The first occasion was for a drive from Germany to Italy (11 hours from where I was). The car handled great, was very comfortable and roomy enough (I'm 6'7"), and the fuel economy really impressed me. The second occasion was to travel across Germany from the most western part to Berlin (7 hrs with traffic/road construction). There were 4 of us and we thoroughly enjoyed the comfort, size and the easy transition from highway to driving into the heart of the city. When it was time to buy a new vehicle I had absolutely no doubts as to what I wanted. I'm impressed with the V6 power and I like the ability to choose what type of driving performance at the touch of a button. With the AWD I don't worry about any sudden weather changes in winter or rainy season. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse