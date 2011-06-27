  1. Home
Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander SE Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Outlander
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.6/426.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Entertainment Packageyes
LED Illumination Packageyes
All Weather Packageyes
Navigation System Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Interior Sport Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Towing Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Accessory All Weather Floormats (4)yes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
leather/clothyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Accessory Body Side Moldings (Gray)yes
Accessory Side Window Deflectorsyes
Accessory Wheel Locksyes
Accessory Roof Rack Cross Baryes
Accessory Sunroof Wind Deflectoryes
Measurements
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Length183.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height67.7 in.
EPA interior volume136 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mercury Gray Pearl
  • Quartz Brown Metallic
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Rally Red Metallic
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Labrador Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/55R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles