Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV Consumer Reviews
Great Little SUV!
I just got my Outlander recently, but I've put 500 miles on it already. It handles great, and the V6 is very smooth. It also has a nice engine growl when you gun it a little. I got the GT model, but without all the bells & whistles. The stock stereo has a 6-CD changer, 140 watts and 6 speakers - plenty for my use. The seats are cloth centers with leather backs & sides - they felt more comfy than the full leather. You can aim the HID headlights, and they're really bright. I love the paddle shifters, too. The back seat has plenty of room for my 6'+ sons to sit in, so they like it.
Suprising vehicle
I traded in a Toyota 4Runner on a 2011 Outlander, after checking out all the competition. It was the only vehicle which met my criteria for interior/exterior size, power, mileage, warranty, and price. I was suprised that I was able to fit all the "stuff" I had in the 4Runner in the interior bins and pockets, and was suprised to see it had two large glove boxes. Also love the handy tool/stuff storage bin under the rear floor. I am getting 24 mpg around town and around 30 on the hwy., and think this is outstanding in a roomy and adequately powered small SUV. I told the dealer they need to have a better advertising program on this vehicle, as a lot more people should buy it.
No brainer
I love being on the road and not seeing my car everywhere (had an accord yrs ago and hated that). Even better is that I think everyone in those "other" over marketed cars simply made an uneducated buying choice! The Oultander, IMO, wins in style, value, features, reliability and most importantly warranty to boot. 5yr 60K mile bumper to bumper is a great idea. It always bothered my when I bought Honda and Subaru that you'd still be paying for the car with 2yrs payments left! Of course those dealers said "it's a Honda, you don't need a warranty"...Right, car dealers always tell the truth! If you go for the CRV, I'll be next to you at the light thinking "you dope"...LOL.
1st Mitsubishi SUV- Loving it!
I bought a 2011 Silver Outlander a couple months ago. This is my first 'crossover' SUV. My old car was a Nissan Maxima (I've owed 2 of them) now I'm driving a Mitsubishi and absolutley love it! It is so comfortable inside and fun to drive with its fast acceleration, responsive handling and sleek design - I got more bang for my buck! Never thought a navigation system was worth it but boy was I wrong. Plus the 10gb of space on the music server really is a plus. No more dragging around CD's. I just load a CD, record it and I'm good to go on any long distance journey. Oh and the sound system is AWESOME. Did I tell you I love this SUV?
Great value, great vehicle!!
I researched small/mid-size suv's for months. I test drove Honda's, Toyota's, Chevy's, Ford's, Mazda's and for some reason, the Outlander was the last vehicle we looked at. I don't think Mitsubishi promotes this vehicle enough. But... we fell in love with the estimated MPG, body style, and most of all, the price. My 6'4" husband loves the head room and comfortable seating. It handles great and I'm getting 22 mpg in city driving in Southern California. You can't beat the warranty and I expect the MPG to get better since I've only had the vehicle for 4 weeks. Great value and a great looking SUV, we're loving it.
