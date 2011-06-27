  1. Home
Used 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV Consumer Reviews

4.7
65 reviews
Great Overall SUV

DriveALot, 07/16/2010
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

Bought my deep blue metallic with 3 miles on it, 2.5 years and 66,000 miles later this is absolutely a great vehicle. Seats do get a little uncomfortable after a bit of driving. Set the cruise and I get about 27 on highway and 19 around town, V6 front wheel drive, that's pretty good. I call it my Pack Mule, fold the rear seats forward and there's plenty of room to load everything from a set of bunk beds to a six foot ladder. Done all the preventative maintenance and it's never missed a beat

Report Abuse

4 years and no issues

beachin2, 09/27/2012
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Owned the Outlander now for 4 years and we love it ! We bought the LS and added leather. We run nothing but Mobil 1 in it and follow all maintenance schedules. Average 23mpg in the city and 25mpg on the highway running 70mph and loaded. Aside from a bit loud road noise we like everything else on the car. If Mitsubishi had added a bit more insulation this would be a perfect vehicle. We use this as our 2nd vehicle so it only has 35k miles so far.

Report Abuse

Great Car

nagilbaz, 12/12/2011
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

We bought the Outlander in late 2007. The car has not had any problems so far despite the fact that it has been in major accident. I have read most of the reviews pointing to the fact that the interior has problems with the plastic parts and there is poor paint job, which is susceptible even to minor scratches and dents. Well it is absolutely true. Nevertheless, this is the great car and a great helper. We moved several times and overloaded it with furniture and other household items. It did well. Anyway the Outlander does not claim to be a luxurious SUV and saves you a lot of money over the time.

Report Abuse

Great Car exactly what I was looking for

Chad, 03/30/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Best priced, best looking, crossover SUV on market. Great performance, great space, great options, great reliability, great mpg!

Report Abuse

2008 xls outlander

s. mitchell, 01/05/2010
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I Love it!!!! Got it a couple of weeks ago and I have nothing but good things to say about it..Runs great, looks great, so much fun to drive. Looked at several types of crossover suvs and this was by far the best one. I will say that the XLS Model is the way to go. All the gadgets are very cool.

Report Abuse
