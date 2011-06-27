Used 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV Consumer Reviews
I absolutely loved the 06 Outlander!
I bought this Outlander used in 07 and continued to drive it until last week, when it was totaled in an accident. I actually cried when the adjuster told me it was totaled, because I LOVED this car! We put 80,000 miles on it over the 4 years, and not once did we need a repair, except to replace the brakes at 90k. I wanted to write this review because of how well it held up in our wreck. We were rear-ended while at a complete stop by a guy going 50. We were thrown into the guardrail, but the only major damages were in appearance. The car held up extremely well, and none of us was injured. I was so impressed by how safe it was, I'm planning on buying another one!
The car survived the college student but not the accident
I'll be honest, I am a college student and I did not maintain the car well. I received the car in 2011 at 67k and the tires, battery and brakes needed to be replaced. Since then I had nothing more than a burnt out headlight. It ran great, got good highway mileage for an SUV, and had plenty of room. Sometimes it would take a second turn of the key to start, but that was because I procrastinated (big time) on oil changes and such. 2.5 years and 30k miles later I had an accident after my tire blew from hitting a hubcap. We spun out, I over corrected, slid to a ditch and rolled over. I came out with out a scratch, my boyfriend got a mild concussion, but my poor car was totaled.
Not for off road use
Perfect on the road, crappy off of it. Tiny rocks get caught between the brake rotors and the brake rotor covers. Had them emptied six times in one year. Drive dirt roads with the occasional rutted out section 3 times per week. Broke the suspension over and over again. Everything was perfect on the road, but off of it caused problems. Sound system was great. Heated front seats were amazing. Seats easily stain, even from water. Plenty of room for a 6'5" guy. Can't complain about anything on the pavement. Can't suggest you use it off of the pavement. Second Mitsubishi. Will buy an older montero most likely. Mitsubishi still rocks, just had the wrong one for day to day use.
Young Family Car
This car is very practical for small/young family. It's smooth, quick, not feature rich but do the required. Average cargo space, very comfortable with more than enough legs, head and shoulders space for 5 adults (or 2 adults, 2 child, and a baby seat). As I am living in a very hot country I found the AC is very effective in summer. The automatic gear is very responsive. I tried many other SUVs nowadays (e.g. Acadia, Pilot, Explorer, etc) and can't find any match to its powerful & responsive brakes. I was near the Oman tsunami in 2006 (in Sharjah Emirate) and this car saved me from drowning in water in low streets while similar SUV drowned (CR-V, Sportage, Vitara). But very low MPG in city.
Fun to drive, lot of features vehicle.
We traded in our minivan for our Mitsubishi Outlander. We were impressed by the 100,000 mile warranty, 5 year roadside assistance, all the standard features, and the great gas milage. The ride is nice, it has has plenty of pep for our conservative driving style. The vehicle seems well made, solid, and comforable. Of course, we gave up some room, however for an empty nest couple there is plenty of room for the luggage we take on our many trips. My wife, being 5 foot 2, loves to drive it because the driver's seat elevates to give her the driving height she likes. If you are in the market for a vehicle of this style check it out, I believe you will be pleasantly suprised.
