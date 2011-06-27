  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Outlander
  4. Used 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Outlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,949
See Outlander Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,949
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,949
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)282.6/361.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,949
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,949
210 watts stereo outputyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,949
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,949
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,949
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Front head room37.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
10 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front hip room51.5 in.
leatheryes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room51.8 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Front track59.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity60.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3549 lbs.
Gross weight4431 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.43 cd.
Maximum payload882 lbs.
Length179.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height66.3 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Exterior Colors
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Pearl
  • Electric Blue Pearl
  • Labrador Black Pearl
  • Ruri Blue
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,949
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,949
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Outlander Inventory

Related Used 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles