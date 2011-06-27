Used 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV Consumer Reviews
Mitsu lover 4 life
If you are looking for a great SUV in my opinion the outlander is you best choice. I had my 04 outlander for 7 years and put over 229k on mine. Drove it across the country and never had any issues with it what so ever. I was involved in a major head on crash in it and walked away without a scratch. That SUV saved my life!!!
Suspension worry
I have owned the vehicle for only 6 weeks, but have subjected it to all manner of tests and scrutiny. It has only done 106,000 kilometers, looks immaculate inside and out, is very comfortable, handles well and is perfect in every respect bar one -- suspension (or shocks). No one can find anything wrong, yet while very smooth on good roads, smallish bumps and accompanying road noise suggest very rigid suspension. Is this a characteristic?
Best car Purchase I have ever made!!!
I bought my 2004 Outlander brand new. I don't usually buy new cars and I was a devout VW person. I bought the Outlander because I was starting a new business, needed a car and I didn't want to be distracted by used car pailings. so I bought the cheapest new car I could find. I spent all of $15,000. I have NEVER had anything go wrong with this car. I have only spent money on brakes, oil changes and tires. The cost of ownership has been spectacular. I will never buy a German car again, too pricey to repair and even for regular maintenance.
105 K and still looks good
A really great car from a really poor company/dealership system. Too bad because otherwise I would buy another.
137k miles without one defect!
Great value: never once had an issue. The engine is perhaps not as powerful as on higher end SUVs, but in return you get a decent fuel economy. Very comfortable and practical car, has served my family (with 2 kids) perfectly for 6 years with many trips, including several into the mountains with snow at wintertime (with simple all season tires). Great traction, never needed chains. Also comfortable and roomy.
