Used 1999 Mitsubishi Montero SUV Consumer Reviews

2nd Gen Pajero is the best 4wd Montero. defenderone , 05/16/2015 4dr SUV 4WD 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I have to consciously analyze this 4wd vehicle on all weather & terrain condition & use the appropriate Super Select 4wd to give an honest, without kidding myself review. It is AWESOME!! Believe me coming from an 05 Jeep TJ, I love everything about this Pajero, Montero whatevero! Comfy on the rockies like your on hoola hoops. You have to know the limits, yeah! or else you'll be swimming up or yelling Geronimoooooo!!

A Land Cruiser at Fraction of the Price quandarypeak , 10/31/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I finally began shopping for a new vehicle this month, but have been reluctant to spend the $40-50k it would take to equal what I already have paid for in this '99 Montero with all the options. Well-built, reliable, all the comforts, more room than most ... and with a little care, it still looks new, despite occasional the high alpine adventures! I looked at an '05 Toyota Land Cruiser today. My Montero is same size, most features (except DVD navigation) and I paid less than 60% of what the Cruiser goes for. Good value all around. Hard to part with this good buy.

I just love this car guts , 08/05/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This SUV has a spectaculor look from the outside. The one I bought has every features you can think of for much less price than a 4-Runner. Leather seats, power seat, sunroof, Infiniti sound system with a 10-CD changer, power mirror, 4x4, switchable shock level, hydraulic jack, portable light, a full set of tools inside the back door. Just remember this SUV is full size with three rows of seats, a total of 7 seats. It is so roomy inside. Much bigger than Pathfinder or 4-Runner. Driving it is just so much fun.

The Best Vehicle Ever! Stone , 06/12/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've owned many vehicles over the years (more than 20 cars/trucks). This is, by far, the best vehicle EVER created for my needs. There has not been one mechanical/electrical issue with the truck; and I use it! I've camped IN it during heavy rains; the seats can fold down into a comfy bed. I've packed 3 adult bikes in the back without taking the wheels off, it's hauled over 1,000 lbs. of flagstone in the back. I've gone well into the woods without roads, hauling two kayaks and a canoe on top. And, cleaned-up, it is the sportiest/sexiest/manly-non-soccer-Mom vehicle one could want. They must have built mine wrong because I get 20 city and 26 hwy. I've checked it over and over. True 22 mph ave.