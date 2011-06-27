Used 1999 Mitsubishi Montero SUV Consumer Reviews
2nd Gen Pajero is the best 4wd Montero.
I have to consciously analyze this 4wd vehicle on all weather & terrain condition & use the appropriate Super Select 4wd to give an honest, without kidding myself review. It is AWESOME!! Believe me coming from an 05 Jeep TJ, I love everything about this Pajero, Montero whatevero! Comfy on the rockies like your on hoola hoops. You have to know the limits, yeah! or else you'll be swimming up or yelling Geronimoooooo!!
A Land Cruiser at Fraction of the Price
I finally began shopping for a new vehicle this month, but have been reluctant to spend the $40-50k it would take to equal what I already have paid for in this '99 Montero with all the options. Well-built, reliable, all the comforts, more room than most ... and with a little care, it still looks new, despite occasional the high alpine adventures! I looked at an '05 Toyota Land Cruiser today. My Montero is same size, most features (except DVD navigation) and I paid less than 60% of what the Cruiser goes for. Good value all around. Hard to part with this good buy.
I just love this car
This SUV has a spectaculor look from the outside. The one I bought has every features you can think of for much less price than a 4-Runner. Leather seats, power seat, sunroof, Infiniti sound system with a 10-CD changer, power mirror, 4x4, switchable shock level, hydraulic jack, portable light, a full set of tools inside the back door. Just remember this SUV is full size with three rows of seats, a total of 7 seats. It is so roomy inside. Much bigger than Pathfinder or 4-Runner. Driving it is just so much fun.
The Best Vehicle Ever!
I've owned many vehicles over the years (more than 20 cars/trucks). This is, by far, the best vehicle EVER created for my needs. There has not been one mechanical/electrical issue with the truck; and I use it! I've camped IN it during heavy rains; the seats can fold down into a comfy bed. I've packed 3 adult bikes in the back without taking the wheels off, it's hauled over 1,000 lbs. of flagstone in the back. I've gone well into the woods without roads, hauling two kayaks and a canoe on top. And, cleaned-up, it is the sportiest/sexiest/manly-non-soccer-Mom vehicle one could want. They must have built mine wrong because I get 20 city and 26 hwy. I've checked it over and over. True 22 mph ave.
Mint 1999 Montero To Replace My 1991
I put 235,000 miles on my '91 Montero. Sold it in 2009 due to rust but it still ran good with excellent Michelins on it. It went to a good home and the guy who bought it drives it daily. The '99 Montero is a definite step up from the '91. Had to put Bilstein shocks and John Baker Performance Products heavy duty springs on the back of the '91 to keep it tight. The '99 has hydraulic adjustable shocks. The '91 3L engine was underpowered. The '99 3.5 L 24 valve engine takes care of that. Larger wheels on the '99. Intended to have my 16-year-old drive the '99. But while driving it the 430 miles home from the dealership I had to keep it and find her something else.
Sponsored cars related to the Montero
Related Used 1999 Mitsubishi Montero SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner