Estimated values
1991 Land Rover Range Rover County SE 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,149
|$1,477
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,350
|Average
|$365
|$840
|$1,095
|Rough
|$275
|$634
|$840
Estimated values
1991 Land Rover Range Rover Great Divide 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,148
|$1,476
|Clean
|$455
|$1,045
|$1,349
|Average
|$365
|$839
|$1,094
|Rough
|$275
|$633
|$840
Estimated values
1991 Land Rover Range Rover 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,148
|$1,476
|Clean
|$455
|$1,045
|$1,349
|Average
|$365
|$839
|$1,094
|Rough
|$275
|$633
|$840