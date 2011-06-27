Estimated values
2001 Kia Spectra GSX 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$657
|$1,308
|$1,656
|Clean
|$581
|$1,160
|$1,470
|Average
|$429
|$863
|$1,097
|Rough
|$277
|$566
|$724
Estimated values
2001 Kia Spectra GS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$560
|$1,275
|$1,656
|Clean
|$495
|$1,130
|$1,470
|Average
|$366
|$841
|$1,097
|Rough
|$236
|$552
|$724
Estimated values
2001 Kia Spectra GS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$601
|$1,289
|$1,656
|Clean
|$531
|$1,143
|$1,470
|Average
|$392
|$850
|$1,097
|Rough
|$253
|$558
|$724
Estimated values
2001 Kia Spectra GSX 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$702
|$1,332
|$1,669
|Clean
|$620
|$1,181
|$1,481
|Average
|$458
|$879
|$1,105
|Rough
|$296
|$576
|$729