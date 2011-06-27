Estimated values
2001 Kia Sportage EX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,568
|$1,839
|$1,970
|Clean
|$1,407
|$1,650
|$1,771
|Average
|$1,084
|$1,271
|$1,372
|Rough
|$762
|$892
|$973
Estimated values
2001 Kia Sportage 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$771
|$1,156
|$1,352
|Clean
|$692
|$1,037
|$1,215
|Average
|$534
|$799
|$941
|Rough
|$375
|$561
|$668
Estimated values
2001 Kia Sportage 2WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$775
|$1,157
|$1,352
|Clean
|$695
|$1,038
|$1,215
|Average
|$536
|$799
|$941
|Rough
|$377
|$561
|$668
Estimated values
2001 Kia Sportage EX 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,343
|$1,581
|$1,696
|Clean
|$1,205
|$1,419
|$1,525
|Average
|$929
|$1,093
|$1,181
|Rough
|$653
|$767
|$838
Estimated values
2001 Kia Sportage 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$951
|$1,241
|$1,387
|Clean
|$853
|$1,113
|$1,246
|Average
|$658
|$858
|$966
|Rough
|$462
|$602
|$685
Estimated values
2001 Kia Sportage EX 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,471
|$1,734
|$1,860
|Clean
|$1,320
|$1,555
|$1,672
|Average
|$1,018
|$1,198
|$1,295
|Rough
|$715
|$841
|$919
Estimated values
2001 Kia Sportage 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$902
|$1,370
|$1,611
|Clean
|$809
|$1,229
|$1,448
|Average
|$624
|$947
|$1,122
|Rough
|$438
|$665
|$796
Estimated values
2001 Kia Sportage 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$800
|$1,175
|$1,366
|Clean
|$718
|$1,054
|$1,228
|Average
|$553
|$812
|$951
|Rough
|$389
|$570
|$675
Estimated values
2001 Kia Sportage 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$997
|$1,368
|$1,556
|Clean
|$895
|$1,227
|$1,398
|Average
|$690
|$945
|$1,083
|Rough
|$485
|$664
|$768
Estimated values
2001 Kia Sportage EX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,427
|$1,671
|$1,789
|Clean
|$1,281
|$1,499
|$1,608
|Average
|$987
|$1,155
|$1,246
|Rough
|$694
|$811
|$884