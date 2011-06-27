  1. Home
2001 Kia Sportage Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2001 Kia Sportage EX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,568$1,839$1,970
Clean$1,407$1,650$1,771
Average$1,084$1,271$1,372
Rough$762$892$973
Estimated values
2001 Kia Sportage 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$771$1,156$1,352
Clean$692$1,037$1,215
Average$534$799$941
Rough$375$561$668
Estimated values
2001 Kia Sportage 2WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$775$1,157$1,352
Clean$695$1,038$1,215
Average$536$799$941
Rough$377$561$668
Estimated values
2001 Kia Sportage EX 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,343$1,581$1,696
Clean$1,205$1,419$1,525
Average$929$1,093$1,181
Rough$653$767$838
Estimated values
2001 Kia Sportage 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$951$1,241$1,387
Clean$853$1,113$1,246
Average$658$858$966
Rough$462$602$685
Estimated values
2001 Kia Sportage EX 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,471$1,734$1,860
Clean$1,320$1,555$1,672
Average$1,018$1,198$1,295
Rough$715$841$919
Estimated values
2001 Kia Sportage 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$902$1,370$1,611
Clean$809$1,229$1,448
Average$624$947$1,122
Rough$438$665$796
Estimated values
2001 Kia Sportage 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$800$1,175$1,366
Clean$718$1,054$1,228
Average$553$812$951
Rough$389$570$675
Estimated values
2001 Kia Sportage 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$997$1,368$1,556
Clean$895$1,227$1,398
Average$690$945$1,083
Rough$485$664$768
Estimated values
2001 Kia Sportage EX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,427$1,671$1,789
Clean$1,281$1,499$1,608
Average$987$1,155$1,246
Rough$694$811$884
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Kia Sportage on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Kia Sportage with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $718 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,054 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Sportage is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Kia Sportage with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $718 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,054 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Kia Sportage, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Kia Sportage with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $718 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,054 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Kia Sportage. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Kia Sportage and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Kia Sportage ranges from $389 to $1,366, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Kia Sportage is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.