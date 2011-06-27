Used 1995 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan Consumer Reviews
The truth of the Mitsu Mirage
Although some people would think, " Oh, come on. Get something better than a Mirage!" The truth is this car has a legendary status in other parts of the world, known as the Lancer. The main diffirences are the engine, suspension, aero kit, and a lack of AWD. But, it is still a Lancer. It's beginning to seem a little easier to realize the potenial the car has.
I LOVE My Mitsubishi !!!!
The car has been really good on gas mileage,and it has worn well as far as the engine,no major repairs have been neccessary at all. The one problem ,check engine light kept coming on,but I found out that this was not a problem with the engine,but with a sensor. The car has had two accidents.one in the right front bumper area which was repaired. Another in the left side door and wheel areas which were also repaired by an approved body shop. No other areas of major concern.
Mitsubishi Mirage is Great!
This economy car is outstanding. I've only had it in the shop a few times since I bought it about 6 years ago.
Sponsored cars related to the Mirage
Related Used 1995 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner