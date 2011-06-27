  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Mirage
  4. Used 1995 Mitsubishi Mirage
  5. Used 1995 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Mirage
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Mirages for sale
List Price Estimate
$781 - $1,844
Used Mirage for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The truth of the Mitsu Mirage

Christopher W., 08/04/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Although some people would think, " Oh, come on. Get something better than a Mirage!" The truth is this car has a legendary status in other parts of the world, known as the Lancer. The main diffirences are the engine, suspension, aero kit, and a lack of AWD. But, it is still a Lancer. It's beginning to seem a little easier to realize the potenial the car has.

Report Abuse

I LOVE My Mitsubishi !!!!

trishanne, 02/10/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The car has been really good on gas mileage,and it has worn well as far as the engine,no major repairs have been neccessary at all. The one problem ,check engine light kept coming on,but I found out that this was not a problem with the engine,but with a sensor. The car has had two accidents.one in the right front bumper area which was repaired. Another in the left side door and wheel areas which were also repaired by an approved body shop. No other areas of major concern.

Report Abuse

Mitsubishi Mirage is Great!

Brookes, 09/22/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This economy car is outstanding. I've only had it in the shop a few times since I bought it about 6 years ago.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Mirages for sale

Related Used 1995 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles