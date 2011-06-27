Used 1995 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan Consumer Reviews

The truth of the Mitsu Mirage Christopher W. , 08/04/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Although some people would think, " Oh, come on. Get something better than a Mirage!" The truth is this car has a legendary status in other parts of the world, known as the Lancer. The main diffirences are the engine, suspension, aero kit, and a lack of AWD. But, it is still a Lancer. It's beginning to seem a little easier to realize the potenial the car has. Report Abuse

I LOVE My Mitsubishi !!!! trishanne , 02/10/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The car has been really good on gas mileage,and it has worn well as far as the engine,no major repairs have been neccessary at all. The one problem ,check engine light kept coming on,but I found out that this was not a problem with the engine,but with a sensor. The car has had two accidents.one in the right front bumper area which was repaired. Another in the left side door and wheel areas which were also repaired by an approved body shop. No other areas of major concern.